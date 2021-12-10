Who was Rhonda Stubbins White? Actress from Tyler Perry's 'Ruthless' dies aged 60 

Rhonda Stubbins White, a veteran television actor best known for her roles in shows like Days of Our Lives and Ruthless, died of cancer at her LA home on Monday at the age of 60.

Her friend Todd Baker announced the news through a comment on her Facebook page. Baker wrote:

“It is with great sadness that I announce the passing of my dear friend Rhonda Stubbins White. She was an amazingly talented woman, full of positivity and energy, and grounded by her faith. We were all fortunate to have known her and shared her short time on this earth,”

The actress, born in 1961, studied acting at NYU’s Tisch School of the Arts in the early 1980s. She trained under actor David Gideon.

She started her acting career by appearing on an episode of NBC's Here and Now, in 1992. She earned herself a CableACE nomination with her work in the 1993 HBO miniseries Laurel Avenue. In 1994 she acted in the ABC telefilm Out of Darkness.

Rhonda Stubbins White was acclaimed for her role as Lady Vi in NBC's Days of Our Lives.

Later on, she appeared as a guest in series like NYPD Blue (1993-2005), Homicide: Life on the Street (1993-99), The West Wing (1999-2006), Chicago Hope (1994-2000), ER (1994-2009), Shameless (2011-21), and many more.

Some movies Rhonda Stubbins White was a part of are Land of Plenty (2004), Sunset Park (1996), American Bad Boy (2015) etc.

She earned the Grand Jury Prize for Best Actress for the 2017 short film Rose's Turn in which she starred.

For the last two years, she had been playing the recurring role of cult leader Agnes in Tyler Perry's Ruthless.

The actor is survived by her siblings, Gregory and Annette.

Tweets from friends and fans started pouring in as the news made headlines.

Carla Renata @TheCurvyCritic #RuthlessBETPlus @rhondance was a friend, colleague and ridiculously talented artist. Her spirit was kind and her heart was huge. The earth will feel a little less hopeful without her in it 💔 #rhondastubbinswhite @rhondance was a friend, colleague and ridiculously talented artist. Her spirit was kind and her heart was huge. The earth will feel a little less hopeful without her in it 💔 #rhondastubbinswhite #RuthlessBETPlus https://t.co/1nV8ubmPQQ

KELZLISON @kelzlison

Rhonda Stubbins White was an actress on the show. It is reported she died on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, USA.



Rest Easy Elder Mother Prayers to fam and cast of one of my favorite shows @RuthlessBETPlus Rhonda Stubbins White was an actress on the show. It is reported she died on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, USA.Rest Easy Elder Mother #RuthlessBETPlus Prayers to fam and cast of one of my favorite shows @RuthlessBETPlus Rhonda Stubbins White was an actress on the show. It is reported she died on December 6, 2021 in Los Angeles, California, USA. Rest Easy Elder Mother #RuthlessBETPlus https://t.co/HKQCwtuulX

As per her friend Baker, her memorial is being planned to take place through a Zoom livestream.

