Who was Explainer? Tributes pour in as Calypsonian legend dies aged 74

Veteran Calypsonian Winston “Explainer” Henry recently passed away at 74. The news was confirmed on Facebook by the Trinbago Unified Calypsonians Organisation (TUCO). They stated,

“It is with great sadness that we announce the passing of composer, calypso extraordinate, icon and father, Winston “Explainer” Henry who departed this life, today 7th October 2022.”

Henry was hospitalized at the time of death, but detailed information about the cause of his death has not yet been revealed.

Everything known about Explainer

Born on November 13, 1947, Winston Henry sobriquet Explainer was a composer, singer, and calypso extraordinaire. He was mostly known as the messenger because he composed songs explaining the problems and oppression of the poor man.

He began singing calypso in 1969, which gave him a career of 43 years, and he shot to fame when he joined producer Mr. Rawlston Charles who delivered memorable tunes like Ras Mass and Lorraine. Lorraine was a big hit locally and among his fans. The song reached 35th position on the British charts.

Explainer was a composer, singer, and calypso extraordinate (Image via Bryan St Louis/Facebook)

He later produced more hits and collaborated with artists like Bunji Garlin, Blaxx, Maximus Dan, and Farmer Nappy. A recipient of the 2018 Hummingbird Medal-Gold National Award for his contribution to the cultural art form, Winston ensured that everyone around the world knew about Calypso. The TUCO release said:

“As a cultural ambassador, Explainer took calypso around the world. He performed in Europe, North America, South America and throughout the Caribbean. He also performed in prestigious venues like the Commonwealth Institute in London, The Apollo Theatre, Madison Square Garden, Studio 54 and Brooklyn Academy.”

Winston was associated with the Kaiso House Calypso Tent and was a member of the TUCO Calypso Monarch Adjudication Committee.

Winston also launched his web page, www.explainertt.com, in November 2021. According to his website, Winston made his debut in Scouting for Talent with the late Holly Betaudier and joined the Southern Brigade Calypso tent managed by the late Edwin Peters in 1969.

He was eager to be recognized nationally from the 70s and was introduced to the late Lord Kitchener by Mr. Emorold Phillip. He was then cast on The Calypso Revue, where he sang from 1970 to 1974.

He was an admirer of his mentor, the Great Mighty Sparrow, and joined Sparrow’s Original Young Brigade (OYB) in 1975, eventually delivering his first single, Man and Wages, followed by Mr. African the next year.

He became popular for his songs like Caribbean Integration and A Tribute to Maestro and continued releasing more hits like Kicksin in Parliament, Sunday Night Fever, Yuh Got to Pay, and more.

Winston was also chosen as a motivational speaker to deliver lectures to students at different schools by the Ministry of Education, NALIS, and UNESCO.

"Another icon gone": Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Explainer became a famous name in the music industry in recent years for his songs and collaborations. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Laura Dowrich @ldowrich Calypso History Month and another icon gone. RIP Explainer. Calypso History Month and another icon gone. RIP Explainer.

My Pronouns Are Wot/Less ♒️ @LMStewarty Gosh boy, not another calypso great. Thank you for the music Explainer Gosh boy, not another calypso great. Thank you for the music Explainer 😔😔😔

Dr. Jay @socaprince Another Calypso and Soca legend has passed away. May Winston “Explainer” Henry rest in peace. Another Calypso and Soca legend has passed away. May Winston “Explainer” Henry rest in peace.

NIECEE 🇹🇹 @Nieceeeeeeeee



King Explainer RIP to a Calypso/Soca legendKing Explainer RIP to a Calypso/Soca legend 🇹🇹❤️King Explainer 🇹🇹 https://t.co/FGmTjez1tP

PaulineD🌺🌺🇹🇹 @PaulineBranker Rest In Peace, Explainer. Another calypso icon has gone. Rest In Peace, Explainer. Another calypso icon has gone.😪🇹🇹

🔞Yoongi's Basketball wife 🇹🇹 @Trini_BTSinner



Waiz boi another Calypso legend gone.

May he rest in peace 🏾 Allyuh lie Explainer diedWaiz boi another Calypso legend gone.May he rest in peace Allyuh lie Explainer died 😭😭😭Waiz boi another Calypso legend gone.May he rest in peace 🙏🏾

His survivors include his three children – Wendell, Stageann, and Winston.

