Who is Felicity Huffman married to? All about her famous husband and children amid college admissions scandal 

The Desperate Housewives star Felicity Huffman who made headlines a few years back for the alleged college admissions scandal has finally spoken up on the fiasco and claimed that she did the same to give her daughter “a chance at future.” Talking about how she felt that she would be a “bad mother” if she didn’t do it, she said:

“I know hindsight is 20/20, but it felt like I would be a bad mother if I didn’t do it. So, I did it. I felt like I had to give my daughter a chance at a future. And so it was sort of like my daughter’s future, which meant I had to break the law.”

She then continued and claimed that she never discussed her plans with her daughter, Sophia. Felicity also explained the reasoning that made her commit the crime. She said:

"I worked with a highly recommended college counsellor named Rick Singer. I worked with him for a year and trusted him implicitly; he recommended programs and tutors and he was the expert. And after a year, he started to say, 'Your daughter is not going to get into any of the colleges that she wants to.' And so, I believed him."

The whole controversy started in 2019 when Felicity Huffman was accused of paying $15,000 to change her daughter’s SAT scores that could get her 400 points better. After she and many other wealthy parents were accused and charged with the crime, she pleaded guilty to the conspiracy and also served 11 days in prison.

While Felicity Huffman was charged in the scandal, her husband, William H Macy, who is an actor and Emmy winner was not in the picture as he was not charged for any of the allegations. However, the husband remained by the wife’s side through the tough time and also pleaded with the judge to give her relaxation in jail time.

William H Macy and Felicity Huffman dated for 15 years before tying the knot: Details about the family revealed as the actress speaks about the 2019 scandal

Felicity Huffman and William H Macy found themselves in deep waters after they were accused of paying a hefty amount to get their daughter, Sophia into a college of her choice. As Felicity made her way into the Varsity Blues scandal, William was not charged, the wife served 11 days in prison, along with a hefty fine and many hours of community service.

The couple dated for more than 15 years before getting married in September 1997. They then welcomed their first daughter, Sophia Grace, in December 2000, and Georgia Grace, in March 2002.

Born in 1950, the actor has appeared in many movies and TV shows, including Mystery Men, Jurassic Park III, Cellular, Bobby, and Wild Hogs. The popular actor has also been the recipient of many prestigious awards including Emmy Awards, and Screen Actors Guild Awards, and has also earned a nomination for the Academy Awards.

After Felicity Huffman pleaded guilty to the crime, Sophia was enrolled at Carnegie Mellon University, where she pursued a theatre program. She also made her acting debut in the CBS show The Twilight Zone.