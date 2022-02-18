Who is Forrie J Smith? 'Yellowstone' star refuses to attend SAG awards over COVID vaccine protocol 

American actor Forrie J Smith said he will not be attending the upcoming Screen Actors Guild Awards because of the event's coronavirus vaccine prerequisites.

The 62-year-old actor, who stars in the Paramount series Yellowstone, posted a now-deleted video on his Instagram handle where he apologized for not being able to attend the awards ceremony.

Without meaning to offend anyone, Smith said that he has not been vaccinated and thus, won't be able to attend the award ceremony because of Covid-19 protocols. As per CNN, he also said that he won't be getting vaccinated.

Actor Forrie J. Smith who plays ranch hand Lloyd Pierce on “Yellowstone” is prohibited from walking the red carpet because he’s not vaccinated..his words struck a chord in me and I admire this man very much even though I’m not a big fan of the show..https://t.co/TSh0PsWcFo

"I haven't been vaccinated since I was a little kid. I don't vaccinate my dogs, I don't vaccinate my horses. I've never had a flu shot. I never will. I believe they compromise your immunities."

The SAG Awards requires each ticketed attendee to present proof of vaccination plus booster shots (if eligible), proof of a negative lab-based Covid-19 PCR test within 48 hours of the event, and proof of a negative antigen test on the day of the event.

Smith said he was looking forward to the chance to wear his cowboy hat and boots on the red carpet "and representing my culture and heritage."

Brief information about Forrie J Smith

As per Daily Mail, Forrie J Smith was born in Montana, and at age six fell off a horse in front of his parents, which inspired him to become a cowboy.

He began competing in rodeos at just eight years old, when Smith's grandmother Josephine insisted he compete in timed events rather than on bucking bulls, where the cowboy must cling on for as long as possible.

He began riding horses aged 11 and eventually became a stuntman, earning his Screen Actors' Guild card in 1986. As a stuntman, he worked on the 1995 Antonio Banderas action movie Desperado as well as small roles on the 2017 TV series Midnight, Texas.

A real-life cowboy before making it big in Hollywood, Forrie J Smith plays Lloyd Pierce in Yellowstone, a ranch hand at Dutton Ranch. The hit drama also stars Kevin Costner and Kelly Reilly.

The show is a major hit for the Paramount Network, attracting 9.3 million viewers for the season 4 finale.

His other acting credits include The Vagrant, Tombstone, The Lazarus Man, South of Heaven, West of Hell, and Better Call Saul.

