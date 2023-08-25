Who fought Landon Barker? Netizens react as influencer spars with TikToker at LA party

A video that recently went viral on social media shows influencer Landon Barker and another TikToker getting into a fight in Los Angeles during a party. The fight allegedly took place when Landon tried to defend his girlfriend, Charli D'Amelio. In a now-deleted TikTok video, a TikToker named Joe Chavez claimed that he got into a feisty fight with Travis Barker’s son “over a girl.”

In the video, Chavez said:

“His friends were pressing me, and it was just bound to f*cking happen. I whooped his a*s.”

The TikToker then claimed that it was his victory over Landon Barker in the fight, and called the fight a “piece of cake.” Landon also addressed the incident as he posted a bunch of pictures on Snapchat, showing his red eye, and bruised nose.

Landon uploaded images of his red eye and bruised nose on Snapchat after the fight. (Image via Snapchat)

However, when a few fans asked what happened at the party, Landon Barker said that he couldn't speak about the same yet. At the moment, it isn't confirmed if the reason behind their fight was Charli. However, social media users and Joe Chavez, the TikToker who got into the fight with Landon, said that the reason had been Charli.

It is worth noting that all the videos of the physical spat have been taken down from social media. However, a few images continue to float on multiple platforms.

Landon and Charli have been dating since June 2022. They confirmed their relationship in July 2022, after Charli posted a video of the duo kissing on Instagram.

“Give this hero a medal”: Social media users reacted to Landon Barker’s alleged physical altercation with TikToker at LA party

Since controversial videos spread quite fast on social media, Landon Barker saw something similar happen to him after images and videos of the fight spread like wildfire. While the videos stunned some of the users, others wanted to know what happened for a fight to take place between the two.

As an Instagram account, @teatoktalk talked about the fiasco on the platform, netizens had a wide range of reactions to the fight. While some wondered if Charli D'Amelio was the reason behind the fight, others said that the fight was just a promotion for Landon's new song.

While reactions continue to pour in, Charli, or the TikToker Joe Chavez haven’t commented much about the fiasco. However, many social media users think that the alleged fight could be a part of Landon Barker's upcoming music video. Hence, nothing can be said for sure, unless any of the parties confirm or address the controversy.