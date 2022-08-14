Who is Francesca Hetfield? All about James Hetfield's wife as Metallica frontman files for divorce after 25 years of marriage 

Metallica frontman James Hetfield has reportedly filed for divorce from his wife Francesca after 25 years of marriage. Sources close to the former pair reportedly told TMZ that the divorce was filed in Colorado earlier this year.

However, the legal filing was never announced as the former couple kept the news out of the public eye. Insiders also told the publication that the duo are still in contact as they are co-parenting their three children.

James and Francesca met in 1992 and tied the knot in 1997. They share son Castor (18) and daughters Cali (20) and Marcella (16). The musician and his family were reportedly based in Vail, Colorado, which is also Francesca’s hometown.

Francesca Hetfield is an American costume designer. She was born on January 27, 1970, in Rosario, a province in Argentina.

After finishing high school, Francesca started working as a waitress at a bar near her home and did not attend college for higher education. She eventually established her career in the costume design industry at the age of 23.

According to ABTC, Francesca has an approximate net worth of $1 million. She earned the majority of her fortune from her work as a costume designer. Reports suggest that she met her husband James while working as a designer for his heavy metal band Metallica.

Despite getting married back in 1992, James and Francesca mostly kept their private lives out of the public eye. However, the latter was often seen on tour with her husband and even appeared in the 2004 documentary Metallica: Some Kind of Monster.

James Hetfield has long been open about his past struggles with addiction and alcoholism. During a 2017 appearance on The Joe Rogan Experience, the musician shared how he checked into rehab nearly two decades ago out of fear of losing his family:

“Fear was a big motivator in that for me. Losing my family, that was the thing that scared me so much. That was the bottom I hit, that my family is going to go away because of my behaviours that I brought home from the road.”

He added that Francesca “kicked” him out of the house and compelled him to go through therapy and sort out his issues:

“I got kicked out of my house by my wife; I was living on my own somewhere. I did not want that... [My wife] did the right thing — she kicked my a** right out of the house and that scared the sh*t out of me. She said, 'Hey, you're not just going to the therapist now and talking about this. You've got to go somewhere and sort this sh*t out.' So that's what I did.”

James Hetfield has reportedly maintained sobriety since 2002. He previously stated that Francesca helped him deal with his personal battles “constructively.” The performer even told NPR in 2005 that his wife helped him “mature” when he went “straight-edge” with his addiction and anger issues.

Unfortunately, James and Francesca Hetfield’s relationship came to an end earlier this year, but the pair is yet to publicly announce their divorce.

