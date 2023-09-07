 Who is Francesco Marlett married to? PG County police officer's wife slams mistress post viral video fiasco

A video of Francesco Marlett, a PG County police officer, has been doing rounds on the internet. In the video, he appears to be kissing a woman, now identified as Virginia Pinto, before getting into the back of his squad car with her. Now, Franceso Marlett's wife, Paula Marlett, has reacted to the viral clip on Facebook.

Paula Marlett shared a post on Facebook on Tuesday, September 6, in which she claimed that her husband Francesco had been cheating on her for years. She further revealed the name of Franceso's mistress seen in the viral video and said that Virginia Pinto was dumped by her husband because she cheated on him.

Paula further said in her Facebook post that she is going through a rough time and the whole thing has been difficult for her children too. In the last line of her post, she also called out Pinto, writing:

"'I love you all. Except for you Virginia you can rot in hell b*tch."

Paula's reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@PaulaMarlett)

Soon after this, Virginia Pinto responded, saying:

"Not that I owe anyone an explanation but this woman has been cheating on her husband for a while now."

Virginia Pinto's reaction (Image via snip from Facebook/@VirginiaPinto)

Francesco Marlett was suspended following the incident

It is worth noting that after the video of Francesco Marlett went viral, the Prince George’s County Police Department acknowledged the viral video and released a statement about it:

"PGPD Executive Command is aware of a video circulating on social media with one of our officers. As soon as we became aware earlier today, we opened an investigation to determine the circumstances."

The Police department further shared an update on Tuesday evening in which they said that they have identified the police officer and have suspended him as the investigation is currently taking place, reported New York Post.

Francesco Marlett has been suspended previously on two separate occasions. The recent one marks his third suspension.

In 2016, he was suspended for hitting a three-year-old child of his then-ex-girlfriend, as per WBFF. However, the charges were later dropped.

Later, in May 2023, Francesco Marlett was suspended for a month on charges of domestic abuse. He rejoined duty in June, according to a report by WBFF-TV.

He is now suspended once again.

The police department has talked about his recent suspension and said that additional information on this case will be revealed once it is fully investigated and confirmed.