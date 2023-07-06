Who was George Tickner? Former Journey guitarist dies aged 76 

George Tickner, best known for being the founder of Journey and as the band's lead guitarist, passed away on July 5, 2023, at the age of 76, according to a post by fellow Journey member and successor lead guitarist Neal Schon on his official Facebook page, which stated Tickner would be missed:

"Rest Peacefully, Dr. George Tickner... you will be missed immensely. Thank you for your incomparable contributions to Journey's early years.. Fly free above the stars, sir. Herbie's waiting to greet you."

Fans react to George Tickner's death

Neal Schon continued with his statement, expressing his heartfelt regard for the late rhythm guitarist as well as condolences for his loved ones:

"Godspeed, George.. thank you for the music. We will be paying tribute to you on this page indefinitely. Our Condolences to his family and friends and to all past and present band members."

Meanwhile, Fans took to Twitter to express their condolences at the guitarist's passing. While some mourned the guitarist's passing, others pointed out that he was the third Journey member to date to pass away.

Other netizens posted memorabilia, such as old videos of the band, with some commenting on the mortality of their legends and heroes. Some just wished the guitarist a peaceful afterlife.

Stacy @Cliffzaras



One of my favorite tracks from Journey's debut album. Well worth a listen to. RIP, George Tickner.

efrasjourney @efrasjourney

Just heard about the passing of George Tickner one of the founding members of Journey.



I think he is the first member past or present of the band to pass and that made me think about the mortality of our heroes



This is for you George, playing it loud! @JourneyOfficial - S/T

George Tickner was the third Journey member to die and the second member to do so in as many years. Larry Londin, sessions drummer for Journey's ninth studio album, Raised on Radio, died in 1992.

More prominently, Herbie Herbert, longtime manager of Journey, died on October 25, 2021, aged 73, after failing to recover from an unspecified prolonged illness.

George Tickner started his career with the band Frumious Bandersnatch

George Tickner was born on September 8, 1946, and began his music career with the band Frumious Bandersnatch, originally with a lineup consisting of Kaja Dorja, Bret-Wilmot, Tickner, Bret Hough, and Jack King. The band became popular in the San Francisco Bay area, most notably playing at The Fantastic Flight of The Mystic Balloon festival in Lafayette on July 22, 1967.

After their equipment was stolen, the band changed its lineup to include Jimmy Warner, David Denny, and Ross Valory. The second incarnation of the band was also popular in the Bay Area.

The guitarist made the collaborative album Faun after the demise of Frumious Bandersnatch. He also performed a few shows with Jerry Garcia and Merl Saunders before eventually founding Journey in 1973, alongside former band members of Santana and the Steve Miller Band.

Under George Tickner, the band released its progressive rock eponymously titled debut studio album, Journey, on April 1, 1975. The album was moderately successful, peaking at number 72 on the Japanese album chart and at number 172 on the Billboard 200 album chart.

While Tickner left the band after the album for a Ph.D. in Medical Sciences from Standford, the guitarist remained involved with the band's musical direction for the next two albums as a songwriter.

