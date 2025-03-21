Who is Georgia Sorority Girl Lily Stewart? All about the internet sensation as she speaks out post viral mugshot

A woman named Lily Stewart is currently trending across social media after her mugshot went viral on March 19, 2025. She is a 20-year-old university student from Georgia and part of a sorority.

Her mugshot featuring her makeup look and a bright smile garnered attention as people found it seemingly appealing and flawless, with netizens even using words like “hot” and “cute” to describe it.

Others even offered to pay her bail and suggested she could be the next Miss America, among other compliments. Some even asked Georgia Governor Brian Kemp to pardon her.

In the wake of her online fame, Lily Stewart told the New York Post on Thursday that she was arrested after “accidentally” speeding on March 8, 2025, immediately after getting a ticket for the same offence in Morgan County, Georgia.

She was driving to a birthday party via a rural roadway outside Athens, Georgia, when the incident took place.

More about Lily Stewart in wake of her viral mugshot

Lily Stewart has become an internet sensation ever since her mugshot circulated, after being shared by Morgan County Sheriff’s Office.

She is a member of the Alpha Chi Omega sorority and a student at the University of Georgia since 2023, as per her LinkedIn bio reviewed by Times Now, Yahoo! and the NY Post. Lily is also active on TikTok where she makes content on fashion and lifestyle.

She was detained after speeding “in excess of maximum limits” for the “second time,” as she explained to The Post. The first time, a Georgia State Patrol Officer stopped her for driving approximately 75 to 84 mph in a zone where the speeding limit was 55 mph.

“The officer saw me while he was driving the opposite direction. He was like, ‘You’re speeding’ and he was super-friendly, and I was super-friendly, and he wrote me a ticket,” Lily explained.

However, as soon as she got back in the car, she “pulled out” and “accidentally started speeding again.”

“By the time I caught myself, he pulled me over and arrested me. He placed me in handcuffs and put me in the back of his car.” she told The Post.

Explaining how she ended up speeding twice and being taken into custody, Lily Stewart shared with the outlet that a “completely empty” road with “grazing cows on either side,” made it easy for her to go beyond speeding limit on the country road.

Now, in the wake of her overnight fame, Lily Stewart shared she found it “hilarious,” adding she didn’t know what “all the hype is about.”

“I just took a mugshot and went on with my day. I love all the comments poking fun at me, saying, ‘She was on her way to Lululemon’ or ‘She must have had to [pee] really bad.’ I don’t let it get under my skin too much,” she added.

She also explained that she was dressed fancily as she was going over to a friend’s birthday bash in Milledgeville, Georgia, and “had just gotten ready not long before,” which is why her “makeup and hair still looked good.”

On Thursday after being out of lockup Stewart also made a TikTok video sharing a few of her “favorite/ unhinged” comments about her mugshot appearance. She goes by @lilyfstewart on the platform, Times Now reported.

The outlet also mentioned that her lawyer Stephen Morris got her charge dropped following alleged online harassment/ trolling. The prosector also agreed to dismiss the case citing safety concern for the accused.

Morris is also trying to get his client’s mugshot scrubbed off the internet, as the case was dismissed.

According to Times Now reports, despite the case being dropped against Lily, she would need to do community service and attend a mandatory defensive driving course. Lily Stewart’s misdemeanor charge carries a fine of up to $1000, as per Yahoo!

