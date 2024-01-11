Who did Georgina Hale play in Emmerdale? BAFTA pays tribute to Hollyoaks actress after her death at 80

BAFTA-winning British actress Georgina Hale, known for her guest roles in Emmerdale and Hollyoaks, died at the age of 80. As per The Sun, she is believed to have died on January 4, 2024, but the news of her death became public only on January 10, 2024. The cause of her death remains unknown.

Hale was a multi-faceted actress, having worked in theatre, film, and television and her career spanned over five decades. She began her career in stage acting with the Royal Shakespeare Company in 1976 and received a Laurence Olivier nomination for her 1981 production of Steaming.

Georgina Hale played Beryl Chugspoke in a four-episode arc in the British soap opera Emmerdale in 2006. She is known for her roles in Hollyoaks, Dr Who, Mahler, Eagle in a Cage and The Devils and The Boy Friend.

Tributes poured following the death of the prolific actress, as fans and fellow actors alike mourned her loss.

Emmerdale is a British soap opera created by Kevin Laffan in 1972. It is presently running on ITV. The show is set in the fictional village of Emmerdale in Yorkshire Dales.

The network wanted to make a people's lunchtime agricultural series, using the Sugden family—who had recently moved to an Emmerdale farm—as the focal point of the program. The central theme of the play is the family's relationships with one another and the other residents of the neighbouring village.

Georgina Hale guest-starred as Beryl Chugspoke in a four-episode arc in Emmerdale, making her first appearance on June 9, 2006. Beryl and her brother, Barney Chugspoke, were described as a "pair of wasters."

Beryl and Barney arrived in Emmerdale after their campervan broke down outside of Wishing Well Cottage. They overstayed their welcome and the locals in the town were disturbed by the siblings' lack of civility and gratitude.

So they hatched a plan to chase them out of town by stealing a pig and turning the blame towards the siblings. A fight broke out between the townspeople and the Chugspokes and the siblings were ordered to leave Emmerdale.

BAFTA pays tribute to Georgina Hale after her death at age 80

BAFTA led the line of tributes, posting about the actress winning the BAFTA for Most Promising Newcomer To Leading Film Roles in 1975 for her performance in Mahler.

BAFTA paid tribute to actress Georgina Hale (Image via @BAFTA/X)

Following the death of the thespian, X flooded with tributes, cherishing the actress for her acting prowess and mourning the loss of a great talent.

Colin Baker, the actor who played the Sixth Doctor in Doctor Who posted a tribute to the "wonderful and unique Georgina Hale."

Hale was born in Ilford, Essex, in 1943, to parents Elsie and George. Growing up, she was shy and had to keep changing schools due to her parents' jobs, which affected her education.

When Hale was 19 years old, she was given tickets to see West Side Story, which cultivated her lifelong love for the theatre. According to The Daily Mail, Georgina Hale was listed as one of the 10 great British character actors by The Guardian.