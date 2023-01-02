Who was Gigi Jordan? Millionaire pharma executive accused of killing son found dead in Brooklyn

Millionaire pharma executive Gigi Jordan was found dead in her Brooklyn home on Friday, December 30, 2022.

Trigger warning: This article contains mentions of the death of a child, which may be triggering to certain readers. Discretion is advised.

Jordan, whose body was discovered at 12:30 am in her Stuyvesant Heights apartment, is infamous for allegedly killing her 8-year-old autistic son in 2010. In 2014, she was convicted of the murder and sentenced to 18 years in prison, but the conviction was overturned in 2018 due to supposed errors in the judicial process.

According to the New York Times, New York authorities have not yet confirmed Gigi Jordan's cause of death, though suicide is being considered a possibility. The 62-year-old's death came on the heels of a court order stating that she would have to return to prison.

Gigi Jordan worked as a nurse before she started her entrepreneurial journey

Before Gigi Jordan was accused of murdering her son, Jude Mirra, she was known as a socialite who made millions in the pharmaceutical industry.

Born in 1960 in Fort Lauderdale, California, Gigi Jordan worked as a nurse before she eventually became an entrepreneur. She soon emerged as an executive within the pharmaceutical industry.

However, the New York socialite gained notoriety after she allegedly administered a fatal dose of painkillers to her son in 2010. It was reported that 8-year-old Jade Mirra was a non-verbal autistic child.

The New York Post reported that in response to the allegations, Jordan's defense team claimed that she committed the murder when she was under extreme mental distress. They attributed the distress to the issues she was having with her two former husbands.

Gigi Jordan claimed that she feared her first husband had been attempting to kill her. She alleged that she thought that if she died, her child would be placed under the custody of her second husband, who she believed would abuse him.

The court eventually accepted that Jordan had been under mental duress when the act was committed. Thus, the original murder charge was dropped and changed to that of manslaughter.

Manhattan Supreme Court Judge Charles Solomon noted that Jordan had killed her cognitively challenged son even though her wealth meant that she had the resources to care for him. While imposing the original sentence, the judge said:

“She had all the money in the world to help Jude but she wound up taking his life."

While Jordan was initially sentenced 18 years for the killing, she served only 4 years before the procedural misstep in the initial trial was determined. It was also reported that the appeal was based on a moment during the trial where the courtroom was sealed for 15 minutes to discuss the legitimacy of using online materials in the judicial process.

The investigation into Jordan's death is currently ongoing.

