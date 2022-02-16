Who is Glennis Grace? Former AGT contestant arrested in Netherlands for assault

Dutch singer Glennis Grace was arrested on charges of assault in her home country, the Netherlands.

As per outlet TMZ, the 43-year-old singer got into trouble because of her 15-year-old son. Insiders with first-hand information told the outlet that Grace, her son and another man were held and booked on suspicion of assault over the weekend after an alleged argument in a supermarket.

Adding to the information, the outlet reported that the altercation stemmed from an incident which involved Glennis Grace's son having some interaction with one of the supermarket's staff members, eventually leaving the store. He then returned with his mother and the other person, following which an violent confrontation broke out.

After the incident, the source revealed that several people were injured. Speaking to the outlet, law enforcement said that once the investigation is complete, they will report their findings to prosecutors to decide whether anyone is found guilty.

Currently, Grace, her son, and the other person are freed and released from custody.

Speaking to TMZ, Glennis Grace's lawyer said:

"The police investigation is still ongoing and we trust that it will show that Glennis has not committed any criminal offenses. We are now waiting for the investigation to be finished before making further announcements."

Brief information about Glennis Grace

Born on June 19, 1978, the Amsterdam-born singer's birth name was Glenda Hulita Elisabeth Batta.

Glennis rose to popularity in 1994 after winning the talent show Soundmixshow in the Netherlands. She sang Whitney Houston's One Moment in Time and won over the Dutch audience, being only 16 years of age at the time.

Glennis later won the national competition in the Netherlands for the Eurovision Song Contest in Kiev, Russia in 2005. As a Dutch representative, she sang My Impossible Dream, but unfortunately failed to qualify for the finals.

Glennis' career was launched when she competed in The Best Singers in the Netherlands in 2011. She sang a rendition of Volumia's Afscheid and secured a #1 single in a week.

Glennis has already received her first Platinum Record, the session being a recording of her concert One Night Only which was released on CDs and DVDs.

In 2013, she released a Christmas album, One Christmas Night Only. The album quickly sold tens of thousands of copies, making it one of the best-selling Christmas albums of all time in the Netherlands.

Glennis has been a member of the Ladies of Soul since 2014. The group consists of five leading women in the Dutch music industry: Trijntje Oosterhuis, Edsilia Rombley, Berget Lewis, Candy Dulfer, and Glennis Grace. They perform original pop, R&B, and soul music as well as plenty of covers. The Ladies of Soul have been selling out shows every year since 2014 and continue to be a massive hit.

Aside from all her achievements, Grace was also one of the finalists on America's Got Talent season 13.

