Who was Gloria Molina married to? All about her husband and children as renowned politician dies aged 74

On May 14, 2023, American politician Gloria Molina passed away at the age of 74. She died after a long battle with terminal cancer. Molina was diagnosed with the disease three years ago, and although she was undergoing treatment for the same, the problem became worse with time.

Gloria Molina's daughter, Valentina Martinez, also released a statement on her mother's demise, writing:

"She passed away at her home in Mr. Washington, surrounded by our family. We will miss Gloria the strong and selfless matriarch of our family."

Barbara Lee @BarbaraLeeForCA The iconic Gloria Molina was:



The first Latina to serve in the California State Assembly.



The first Latina to serve on the LA City Council.



The first Latina to serve on the LA County Board of Supervisors.



A celebration of life is scheduled to be held at LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes, the date and time of which will be disclosed soon. Her family has requested anyone wishing to make donations to send them to Casa 0101 and LA Plaza de Cultura y Artes.

Molina's is survived by her husband Ron, daughter Valentina, grandson Santiago, and nine siblings.

Gloria Molina was married to Ron Martinez and the couple share a daughter together

Gloria Molina had a successful career in politics over the years. Aside from her professional life, she reportedly tied the knot with businessman Ron Martinez before pursuing her career in politics.

The duo exchanged vows when Gloria was busy with her campaign to become the first Latina on the Los Angeles City Council in 1987. Gloria and Ron also have a daughter named Valentina Martinez.

Following her victory as the first Hispanic county supervisor, Valentina was spotted standing alongside her mother while she was speaking to her supporters. She said that she aims to fight more and that although her first battle was with the board, she intended to expand the size of the board with more than five members, allowing more minority representation and establishing new rules on ethics and campaign conduct.

Gloria Molina's political career over the years

Gloria Molina developed an interest towards politics ever since she was a kid (Image via Ann Summa/Getty Images)

Born on May 31, 1948, Gloria Molina finished her education at El Rancho High School, East Los Angeles College, and California State University. She was the founder of a Nurse Mentoring Program and participated in the Chicano movement.

Molina started as a deputy for presidential personnel in the Carter Administration and joined the Department of Health and Human Services as a deputy director. She competed in the California State Assembly and the Los Angeles City Council during the 80s and emerged as a winner.

She also ran for the first district of the Los Angeles County Board of Supervisors in 1990. The politician won and was the first Latina woman to be elected to the Board of Supervisors. Molina participated in the initiatives of different groups, which include the Mothers of East Los Angeles. Moreover, she was the founder of a program called the Gloria Molina Foster Youth Education Program.

The poilitician was also involved in the introduction of the anti-food truck bill in 2008, bringing new rules for food vendors. The vendors expressed their dissatisfaction with the same, leading to a petition and they also brought a lawyer so that changes can be made to the newly imposed rules.

Hispanic Business Magazine awarded Molina the title of Hispanic Business Woman of the Year and received the Doctor of Humane Letters from Whittier College in 2014.

