Gangsta Boo funeral service: Date, Time, Location, and everything to know 

American rapper Gangsta Boo’s celebration of life and funeral services are to be held on January 13 and 14, respectively. The rapper died on January 1 at the age of 43. The celebration of her life will take place at Railgarten in Memphis, Tennessee, and her funeral will be held at the Brown Missionary Baptist Church in Southaven, Mississippi.

The producer and fellow native of Memphis, Drumma Boy, shared information regarding the dates on Instagram on January 9. DJ Paul broke the news of Boo’s death on Instagram on January 2 by posting a photo of the legendary rapper.

According to Fox 13 News, the rapper was found dead around 4 p.m. CST in Memphis. The previous evening, Boo was spotted via Instagram stories and seen at a New Year’s Eve party. Artists across the country shared their condolences via social media upon receiving the news of her death.

Lola Chantrelle Mitchell, who took up the stage name Gangsta Boo, pioneered hip-hop for women in the Southern part. She joined the legendary hip-hop group Three 6 Mafia at 16. The rap group also included Juicy J, Crunchy Black, and DJ Paul, among many others.

Gangsta Boo was well-known for her hits “Yeah Hoe” and “Where Dem Dollas At”. However, she left the group in 2001 due to some financial disputes and her intention to pursue a solo career.

Boo appeared on Three 6 Mafia’s first five albums dating from 1995 to 2001 (Mystic Stylez, Chapter 1: The End, Chapter 2: World Domination, When the Smoke Clears: Sixty 6, Sixty 1 and Choices: The Album).

Among her solo projects are Enquiring Minds, which she released in 1998, Both Worlds *69 released in 200, and Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera, which came out in 2003. She collaborated with other artists, including Run The Jewels, Outkast, Gucci Mane, E-40, and T.I.

The untimely death of Gangsta Boo has left the hip-hop industry in deep mourning

Although the cause of Gangsta Boo’s death has not yet been revealed and police don't suspect foul play, sources claim that the fentanyl-laced substance may have had something to do with the rapper's death. According to reports, an official investigation by the police department is underway.

In the Instagram announcement, Drumma Boy added the caption:

“Been a rough 2023 so far but i know you are finally at peace…”

He addressed everyone else and wrote:

“Let us come together as we celebrate our legendary queen, sister, & friend! Thank you @missyeahoe for blessing us with your presence.”

After DJ Paul’s Instagram post on January 2, other rappers started asking if the news was true. Many were still in disbelief.

Atlanta-based rapper Lil Jon wrote a comment in all-caps and said he and the late rapper were together three weeks ago. He added:

“REST WELL QUENN”

DJ Paul shared another post about Gangsta Boo on Sunday, January 8, which contained a short video clip from Indo G’s music video “Remember Me Ballin”, in which Gangsta Boo was featured.

Another rising artist from Memphis, GloRilla, who rose to prominence after releasing her song Grammy-nominated song “F.N.F.” in 2022, posted a photo of Boo on her Instagram account on January 2 to pay tribute to the artist. She addressed Gangsta Boo as the “Queen” of Memphis forever.

The same day, GloRilla posted a screenshot of her Instagram conversation with Boo, which took place in April, showing how Boo admired and hyped the 23-year-old rapper and promised to meet her in June.

As per her words, the screenshot proved that Boo did meet and connect with GloRilla. The young artist was deeply impacted by Boo’s sudden death. She wrote in the caption:

“I normally don’t post screenshots but the fact that she reached out to me before anybody else had a clue who I was. She always supported me & the girls way back before we blew up. A REAL LEGEND. There will never be another Gangsta Boo.”

Rapper Delmar Lawrence, one of Boo’s close friends spoke about how she had so many dreams and plans for what she wanted to accomplish in 2023. Lawrence was devastated as Boo told him about her plans only three days prior to her death. He shared that the loss of Boo’s father was a big blow for her.

He revealed that the late rapper was close to her father and that the two friends often sat together to pray, and Lawrence helped her deal with the grief. Lawrence also showered praise on Gangsta Boo and claimed that the rapper had the biggest heart and loved her friends and family very much. He added that he was glad to know that his friend was now at peace.

