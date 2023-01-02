Why did Gangsta Boo leave Three 6 Mafia? Career explored in wake of rapper's death at 43

Well-known rapper Gangsta Boo passed away on Sunday, January 1, 2023, at the age of 43. Various musical stars from the industry expressed their grief on social media, including record producer and rapper DJ Paul, who shared a picture of the late artist in a black outfit, where she was busy with some DJ equipment.

According to TMZ sources, her brother stated that she was performing at an event in Memphis the previous night when she had an overdose. She had to be admitted to the hospital after the incident.

A few others stated that the place where she died hinted that possibly narcotics or a fentanyl-laced product may have led to her death. Police officers have begun investigating the matter, and further details shall be revealed after the autopsy report is out.

Reasons behind Gangsta Boo leaving Three Mafia 6

Gangsta Boo gained recognition as a member of Three Mafia 6. She was a member of the group since it was formed, and she reportedly left it in 2003.

Gangsta Boo was a member of Three 6 Mafia (Image via Rob Kim/Getty Images)

The reason behind her departure is believed to be some financial disputes and problems that cropped up during the promotion of her second album, Both Worlds *69. While speaking to MTV in 2001, Boo said that she did not have any issues with the band and that sometimes, things do not last together for long. She continued,

“It’s still the same. I just kind of grew apart, and I’m not doing things that they’re doing. I’m not cursing in my music no more. We just grew apart like a marriage.”

She stated that she found god because of this. She wanted to remove Gangsta from her name and change her name to Lady Boo. According to Boo, she was not living a gangster lifestyle, but everyone told her that it fit her perfectly. She said that she was young and mature and used to rap Lady Boo, which became a code name.

So considering everything, she left the group because she felt that her image that was being brought up in front of everyone was completely wrong.

Gangsta Boo was also a member of Da Mafia 6ix

Born on August 7, 1979, Gangsta Boo released three solo albums in her career that started with Enquiring Minds in 1998. It featured 21 singles and reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums.

Her second album, Both Worlds *69, was released in July 2001 and reached the top of the US Billboard 200 and US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums. Boo’s third and last album, Enquiring Minds II: The Soap Opera, was released in September 2003 and trended on US Top R&B/Hip-Hop Albums and US Independent Albums.

Boo also released a few mixtapes like Still Gangsta, Memphis Queen Is Back, Miss.Com, 4 Da Hood, It’s Game Involved, and more. Apart from her solo work, she made guest appearances on songs like A Couple of Jackers, We Starvin’, I’ll Call Before I Come, Tennessee Titans, Hollywood Stars, and more.

