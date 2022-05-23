 What time will Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Episode 4 air? Anitra and Lil Jon deal with “hipster homeowners”

The new episode of Lil Jon Wants to Do What? is almost here and we are ready to see yet another impossible renovation plan come to life. Episode 4 of Lil Jon Wants to Do What? titled From Mid-Century to This Century, will air on Monday, May 23 at 10.01 PM ET on HGTV.

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? is a one-of-a-kind home-renovation show in which the infamous rapper and DJ Lil Jon collaborates with home designer Anitra Mecadon to come up with unique ideas to renovate and reconstruct properties. Surprisingly, the duo's original ideas and plan always work out, thanks to Lil John's out-of-the-box thinking and Anitra's flawless execution.

The series description reads,

"Grammy award-winning producer, rapper and DJ, Lil Jon, picks up a hammer for his next mic drop in his new series, Lil Jon Wants To Do What?! Get excited for his HGTV debut."

What should viewers expect on Episode 4 of Lil Jon Wants to Do What?

Lil Jon Wants to Do What? Episode 4 will feature Lil Jon and Anitra remodeling the home of hipsters who don't want to lose the uniqueness of their space. Viewers will also witness how the rapper-designer duo comes up with two different visions for remodelling the cabinets, resulting in a clash of cabinet hues.

According to the episode's synopsis,

"Lil Jon and Anitra arrive to save a house stuck in the '70s, but the hipster homeowners don't want to lose all of the disco design. Looking to get the reno just right, the team comes up with two different visions that lead to a clash of cabinet colors."

What happened on Lil Jon Wants to Do What? last week?

Last week on the show, Lil Jon and his renovation partner Anitra completely transformed the home of a couple, Torie and Greffin, and rebuilt the basement into a lounge.

The couple had a budget of $40,000 to $50,000 to finish the construction of the first floor and rebuild the kid's room into something trendy and appealing, as they wanted to bring the amusement of the exterior world into the home for the adults.

Lil Jon suggested the room be converted into an 'expensive jazz club' as the couple wanted the room to have a bar area and a full bath. Lil Jon and Anitra transformed the place by adding a custom ceiling and a piano liquor cabinet, removing the legs of the piano and installing it over the liquour cabinet attached to the wall.

The pair then shifted the kid's room under the stairs, so the adults could have privacy yet be in reach for the children.

They pasted a custom-made wallpaper in the in-laws' room.

This isn't the first time the rapper has involved himself in TV shows. He was on Season 11 of The Apprentice and served as a guest host on Bachelor in Paradise. Lil Jon first met Anitra in 2017 when the rapper wanted some work done at his home. He told The Publication,

"In my house, I wanted to create this 100-year-old tequila bar. So I had to find someone to figure out how to make the walls look like concrete that’s crumbling a little bit like it’s super old. And through working with Anitra, we just figured out that we work really well together."

When Anitra's husband mentioned how the two worked very well together, the duo recorded a pilot of the show, which was later picked up by HGTV.

Fans can tune into HGTV every Monday at 10:00PM ET to watch new episodes of Lil Jon Wants To Do What?. The same will also be available for streaming on Discovery+ the same day as the television premiere.

Edited by Babylona Bora