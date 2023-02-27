Who was Gordon Pinsent? Renowned Canadian actor dies aged 92

Gordon Pinsent, a well-known actor, recently passed away on February 25, aged 92. Up until now, his cause of death has not been revealed. The Canadian Broadcasting Corporation confirmed the report, and his family also expressed their grief in an official statement, which mentioned:

"Gordon Pinsent's daughters, Leah and Beverly, and his son, Barry would like to announce the passing of their father peacefully in sleep today with his family at his side. Gordon passionately loved this country and its people, purpose and culture to his last breath."

Politician Justin Trudeau paid tribute to Pinsent in a Facebook post, where he wrote that Gordon was one of the most iconic actors and described him as an individual who was passionate, captivating, and talented. The post continues:

"His family said that he "loved this country and its people, purpose, and culture to his last breath" – and I hope he knew that we felt the same about him. I'm sending my deepest condolences to the Pinsent family, to his friends, and to his many fans across the country and around the world. May you all find comfort knowing that his work will continue to inspire and entertain people in the years ahead."

Another politician, Seamus O'Regan, also paid tribute to Pinsent on Facebook by posting a few pictures and writing:

"The twinkle in his eye seemed to get brighter every time. He loved hard – his wife, his family, his craft. And he loved this place so much. He was a friend and mentor to so many of us. Rest In Peace, Gordon Pinsent."

Gordon Pinsent was known for his appearances in films and TV shows

Gordon Pinsent appeared in many films and TV shows (Image via Isaiah Trickey/Getty Images)

Gordon Pinsent was born on July 12, 1930, to Florence "Flossie" and Stephen Arthur Pinsent. At a very early age, he became interested in acting and took part in several radio, television, and film projects.

Pinsent was known for his flawless work on stage and debuted as David Black in the soap opera Scarlett Hill, which aired from 1962 to 1964. He made his film debut in 1964 with projects such as Lydia and Don't Forget to Wipe the Blood Off.

Gordon also featured in films like The Thomas Crown Affair, Chandler, The Rowdyman, Only God Knows, Blackwood, Who Has Seen the Wind, Babar: The Movie, The Shipping News, and more. He also appeared in several TV series like Adventures in Rainbow Country, Banacek, A Gift to Last, Seeing Things, Friday the 13th: The Series, Corner Gas, Private Eyes, and more.

Gordon Pinsent served for four years in the Canadian Army in the 50s as an officer and later as a Companion of the Order of Canada in 1979 and 1998. He also hosted the CBS Radio One documentary series, The Late Show.

Pinsent was a Fellow of the Royal Society of Canada in 2006 and also featured in the short film "Life Doesn't Frighten Me," which was the recipient of different awards at the Toronto Student Film Festival and Tribeca Film Festival.

Gordon's survivors include his three children – Leah, Barry, and Beverly.

