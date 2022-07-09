Who did Gregory Itzin play on NCIS and Friends? Roles revisited as character actor dies aged 74

Popular actor Gregory Itzin recently passed away at the age of 74. His manager Lisa Gallant revealed that he died from complications related to surgery. Gallant said:

“His love for the arts was only surpassed by his love for his family. Greg was married to the love of his life, Judie, for 43 years and has two children who were his pride and joy: Wilke (also an actor), and Julia (an artist), and a grandson Wylder Gregory, the apple of his eye.”

Jon Cassar @joncassar A must read poem for 24 fans of season 5. An ode to ''24,'' by Gregory Itzin ew.com/article/2006/0… A must read poem for 24 fans of season 5. An ode to ''24,'' by Gregory Itzin ew.com/article/2006/0…

Kiefer Sutherland @RealKiefer Two brilliant actors passed yesterday, Jimmy Caan and Gregory Itzin. As sad as the loss is, I take some comfort in knowing their work will live on forever. Two brilliant actors passed yesterday, Jimmy Caan and Gregory Itzin. As sad as the loss is, I take some comfort in knowing their work will live on forever.

She added:

“His last days were spent in the Midwest with his sister Pamela and niece and nephew, Deidre and Aaron, and great-niece and nephew, Claire and Cole, along with his son and grandson.”

Gregory Itzin’s characters in NCIS and Friends

Gregory Itzin played a recurring role as Charlie in NCIS. He made a guest appearance in two episodes of NCIS: Yankee White and Seadog. He guest-starred in another episode of the show, Ephemera.

Itzin also portrayed Theodore Hannigan, father of Mike Hannigan, in the popular TV series Friends. He and his wife Bitsy dislike Mike’s girlfriend Phoebe Buffay and try to get him to go out with somebody else.

At Mike and Phoebe’s engagement party, Monica makes Phoebe look like a fool in front of Theodore and Bitsy, and Phoebe shouts at Monica. Theodore and Bitsy make their final appearance at Mike and Phoebe’s wedding.

Everything known about Gregory Itzin

Gregory Itzin made guest appearances on several television shows and played a small role in an episode of NBC series The A-Team.

Gregory Itzin had roles in movies, TV shows, and plays (Image via Gabe Ginsberg/Getty Images)

He played a recurring role in the action drama series 24 in 2005. He made a guest appearance on an episode of Robot Chicken in 2007 and played recurring roles in shows like Friends, Murder One, and The Mentalist. He also appeared in shows like Night Court, Matlock, Diagnosis: Murder, Boston Legal, The Practice, and more.

He became a series regular on Star Trek, and his most recent appearance was in Star Trek: Enterprise. He made a guest appearance in Who Mourns for Mom? and played the role of Doctor Dysek in Star Trek: Voyager. He was a special guest star on the Disney Channel series Hannah Montana and hosted ACME: This Week! in February 2008.

Itzin also appeared in plays staged around the country and acted in award-winning productions of Waiting for Godot, The Homecoming, The Birthday Party, The Kentucky Cycle, and others. He appeared as a Mint Hotel clerk in Fear and Loathing in Las Vegas and portrayed a psychiatrist in I Know Who Killed Me.

