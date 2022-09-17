Who was Henry Silva? Tributes pour in as 'Ocean's 11' and 'The Manchurian Candidate' star dies aged 95

Actor Henry Silva passed away on September 14, 2022. He was 95.

Henry Silva was well-known for his performances in popular movies like Ocean’s 11, The Manchurian Candidate, Johnny Coo, Sharky’s Machine, and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai. He mostly played criminals or gangsters in his movies.

Henry's son, Scott Silva, revealed that at the time of his death, Henry was hospitalized at the Motion Picture & Television Country House and Hospital in Woodland Hills. He died of natural causes.

"Terrific in Johnny Cool": Twitter flooded with tributes for Henry Silva

Henry Silva was a famous name among the public for the numerous memorable performances that he delivered throughout his career. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise:

Terrific in Johnny Cool, Alligator, Sharky’s Machine & Ghost Dog but my first striking memory of him is having a brutal martial arts fight with Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate: RIP Henry SilvaTerrific in Johnny Cool, Alligator, Sharky’s Machine & Ghost Dog but my first striking memory of him is having a brutal martial arts fight with Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate: youtu.be/sTcofHd5IlE RIP Henry Silva Terrific in Johnny Cool, Alligator, Sharky’s Machine & Ghost Dog but my first striking memory of him is having a brutal martial arts fight with Sinatra in The Manchurian Candidate: youtu.be/sTcofHd5IlE https://t.co/l8TvzZR6i6

B @MeanOldPig Henry Silva had been stealing movies as character parts since the 50s, his Italian run is legendary, and most importantly his screaming assassin in SHARKY'S MACHINE is never far from my thoughts. real legend, RIP Henry Silva had been stealing movies as character parts since the 50s, his Italian run is legendary, and most importantly his screaming assassin in SHARKY'S MACHINE is never far from my thoughts. real legend, RIP https://t.co/4DKlAN3SBo

Jesse Hawken @jessehawken RIP Henry Silva, a real piece of work in SHARKY’S MACHINE RIP Henry Silva, a real piece of work in SHARKY’S MACHINE https://t.co/N9ApC4FnSx

Rob1977 @Rob197711 RIP Henry Silva - turning up in almost every genre pic between 1960 and 1990, he was a riot in the mental Megaforce and terrifying in the sensational Sharky’s Machine RIP Henry Silva - turning up in almost every genre pic between 1960 and 1990, he was a riot in the mental Megaforce and terrifying in the sensational Sharky’s Machine 💔 https://t.co/giCqkTR2qI

Sam Laskey 🌐🤝🧦 @SamuelLaskey RIP to one of film's greatest faces. Henry Silva's career spanned from the midcentury studio system to 70s Italian poliziotteschi to the 90s indie movement. As a hitman duo with Woody Strode in The Italian Connection and as a cocky big game hunter in Alligator, he was iconic. RIP to one of film's greatest faces. Henry Silva's career spanned from the midcentury studio system to 70s Italian poliziotteschi to the 90s indie movement. As a hitman duo with Woody Strode in The Italian Connection and as a cocky big game hunter in Alligator, he was iconic. https://t.co/165V2R5W9S

#RIP I forgot Henry Silva was in Thirst I forgot Henry Silva was in Thirst #RIP https://t.co/zpvjRRX2iD

Henry Silva in the entertainment industry: Exploring his career trajectory

Born on September 23, 1926, Henry Silva left school at the age of 13 and began going to drama classes while working as a dishwasher and waiter at a Manhattan hotel. He then auditioned for the Actors Studio in 1955 and was accepted. He subsequently appeared in the film version of the play, A Hatful of Rain.

Henry gained recognition for his performances as the antagonist in films like The Tall T, The Bravados and The Law, and Jake Wade. He portrayed a forest-dwelling Venezuela native, Kua-Ko, in the 1959 adventure film, Green Mansions. He shot to fame with his performances in Ocean’s 11 (1960), The Manchurian Candidate and Sergeants 3 (1962).

Straying away from his usual villainous roles, Silva essayed a comic role as one of the stepbrothers in the 1960 semi-classical comedy film adaptation of Cinderella, titled Cinderfella. He then made appearances on TV shows like The Outer Limits, The Untouchables, Night Gallery, Voyage to the Bottom of the Sea, Thriller, and more.

Silva's performance as Salvatore “Johnny Cool” Giordano in the 1963 gangster film Johnny Cool was praised by critics and audiences. Following this, in 1965, he received an offer from an Italian film producer, who said that he would star him as a hero. Silva started with the 1966 Spaghetti Western film, The Hills Run Red, and had appeared in 25 Italian movies by 1977.

He returned to the US in the mid-1970s, and featured alongside Frank Sinatra in Contract on Cherry Street. He became a familiar face in the film industry in the 80s and 90s and appeared in several successful films including Alligator, Escape from the Bronx, Cannonball Run II, Batman: The Animated Series, The New Batman Adventures and Ghost Dog: The Way of the Samurai.

Silva also contributed to a 2012 feature-length documentary, Eurocrime! The Italian Cop and Gangster Films that ruled the 70s, which was helmed by Mike Malloy.

Silva died nine days before his 96th birthday. He is survived by his sons Scott and Michael.

