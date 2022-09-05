Who is Hugh O’Leary? All about Liz Truss’ husband and family as she becomes new Prime Minister of the UK

Liz Truss won the Conservative Party's leadership election on Monday, September 5, 2022, to become Britain's third female Prime Minister. Truss managed to defeat Rishi Sunak, the country’s former finance minister, by 81,326 votes.

Truss took to the stage and thanked everyone, including Boris Johnson. She has promised to deliver on everything they promised in 2019, as well as work to lower taxes and grow the British economy. She also stated that she will work to address major issues facing the country, such as energy supply.

Frances O'Grady @FrancesOGrady Liz Truss got 47% of eligible Tory members



She wouldn't meet the threshold that ministers set for union members voting on strike action

Truss will be appointed Prime Minister after Boris Johnson resigns to Queen Elizabeth II. The event will take place at Balmoral Castle rather than Buckingham Palace in London, the queen's current residence.

Everything we know about Liz Truss' husband & family

Source: Yahoo News Singapore

Liz Truss is married to Hugh O’Leary, an English accountant.

Hugh was born in Allerton, Liverpool. He grew up in Heswall, Wirral. He has two siblings. His father studied law while working at Rex Makin's law firm.

Hugh studied econometrics and mathematical economics at the London School of Economics. He eventually became an accountant and ran for the Conservative Party in local elections in England in 2002.

Liz Truss and Hugh O'Leary exchanged vows in 2000 (Image via Stefan Rousseau/Getty Images)

Hugh and Liz first met in 1997 at a Tory Party conference when Liz invited Hugh to go ice skating, where he sprained his ankle. The pair tied the knot in 2000. Truss had an extramarital affair with politician Mark Field from 2004 to 2005, which caused strain in their marriage.

The couple are the parents of two daughters: Liberty and Frances. So far, neither of the daughters has appeared in public.

Speaking about her daughter Liberty, Truss once said that she introduces her to places she wouldn’t think of much. In a 2018 interview, Liz stated that she had her daughter's phone locked in a box to keep her from becoming addicted to it. Meanwhile, Truss' daughter Frances has helped her mother with her leadership campaign via social media.

Liz told the Telegraph that her oldest daughter has a computing GCSE and that she works on her digital team. She also stated that her younger daughter offers general political advice to her.

Liz Truss in a nutshell

Also known as Mary Elizabeth Truss, Liz served as the Secretary of State for Foreign, Commonwealth, and Development Affairs from 2021 and Minister of Women and Equalities from 2019.

Truss has been a Conservative Party member and MP for South West Norfolk since 2019. She has held positions in the Cabinets of David Cameron, Theresa May, and Boris Johnson.

