Who is Hunter Avallone? YouTuber's girlfriend shot by ex-boyfriend in concerning viral video 

A viral video of YouTuber Hunter Avallone’s girlfriend being shot in the leg by her ex-boyfriend has left social media users in shock. The incident occurred in West Virginia on Friday, December 8, 2023. In the video, Hunter Avallone’s girlfriend, Holle Peno, refers to her former boyfriend as “Conrad.”

Disclaimer: This article contains textual and visual references to gun violence. Discretion is advised.

The video shows the ex-boyfriend shooting through the door of the building and hitting Hunter Avallone’s girlfriend in the leg. The video also shows Holle trying to stop the blood flow with a white towel and her former boyfriend trying to pound down the front door. Later, Holle tweeted an image of her leg with the bullet still inside. In the video, Hunter Avallone can be heard saying:

“I'm still trying to process this, and I'm most likely in shock as I write this. But only a few hours ago, Holle's ex-boyfriend Conrad showed up at my apartment building with a shotgun. He shot through my building door, injuring Holle's leg in the process. I recorded the final moments in which we were hiding on the back porch. You can hear him shoot at police before ultimately taking his own life...in my own f*cking apartment hallway.”

While Hunter confirmed that he and Holle were perfectly fine physically, authorities confirmed that Conrad died of a self-inflicted gunshot.

More about Hunter Avallone and Holle's claims about her ex-boyfriend being violent

Born on November 11, 1996, in Maryland, Hunter Vincent Avallone launched his YouTube channel in 2014. Initially focusing on apolitical content, he delved into political topics in 2015, predominantly advocating conservative views until mid-2019.

However, as many of his videos received massive backlash, he started making more True Crime documentaries in 2022. He has more than 565,000 followers on YouTube, and thousands follow him on other social media platforms.

As the video of the couple struggling with Holle’s ex-boyfriend took the internet by storm, netizens were shocked to learn that the former couple, Holle and Conrad, were together for 11 years but parted ways as Holle claimed that he was too abusive.

“I am starting to come out of shock. I feel so torn up inside. I loved him for 11 years despite the abuse, and he couldn't love me enough to let me leave. I am sad and angry, and sorry, and heartbroken... I am struggling rn. It hurts. I can't believe he did that,” she said.

Hunter Avallone also shared a screenshot of Conrad’s chat with Holle after the gunshot injury. In the text messages, Holle tried to convince Conrad to surrender, but he was adamant and asked Holle to leave Hunter. He said that he “should have killed the coward.”

Holle and Hunter Avallone have started a GoFundMe fundraiser to get help for Holle’s medical expenses. The goal of the fundraiser is to collect $20,000, and the couple has managed to raise more than $4500 as 80 people donated to the cause.

The 'About' section read that the purpose of the fundraiser was to collect money so she could get proper medical help for her leg after Conrad shot her.

“This GoFundMe's purpose is to help Holle, on 12/8/2023, she got shot by her ex-fiance Conrad with a shotgun: He was trying to make his way inside of an apartment building, shot through the front glass door while Holle was behind it, injuring her leg in the process. When police showed up to the scene, Conrad tried shooting at them before taking his own life,” the fundraiser read.

The fundraiser was launched by Hunter Avallone and Holle (Image via GoFundMe)

Sharing some pictures of the wound, the fundraiser also mentioned that even though Conrad had died, Holle still needed to pay for the debts they both took when they were together. Calling it an "umbrella," Holle and Hunter Avallone stated that the donations would act as a cover for her life to be "on track" again.