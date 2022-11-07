Who was Hurricane G? Tributes pour in as Hit Squad rapper reportedly passes away

Popular rapper Hurricane G passed away on November 6 aged 52. Rapper Erick Sermon shared the news on Instagram with a picture of Hurricane, which was captioned (in part):

“My heart is hardened today. One of my good friends…. my oldest daughters mother passed away today #HURRICANEGLORIA was also a legend in her own right in the Hiphop community. One of the first puertorican female rappers She rapped with me.”

Hurricane’s cause of death remains unknown. The Puerto Rican musician was popular for her collaborations with musical stars like Redman, Puff Daddy, and more.

Hurricane G gained recognition for her only album All Woman

Hurricane G was well-known rapper of Puerto Rican descent (Image via jball461/Twitter)

Hurricane G was a rapper who lived in Brooklyn. She was of Puerto Rican descent and had a bilingual approach to her music, with most of her lyrics being English and Spanish.

Whenever she provided Spanish lyrics, she rapped in the Newyorican dialect, which is a kind of Spanish prominent among the Puerto Ricans. People who could speak Spanish did not have any issues identifying her as a Puerto Rican New Yorker.

The rapper, whose real name was Gloria Rodriguez, was the first female member of the Def Squad. The other members of the East Coast hip-hop group were Erick Sermon, Keith Murray, and Redman.

Hurricane mentioned hip-hop group EPMD as one of the biggest influences for her music. Like them, she also used a direct and straight-forward rapping style that does not overpower listeners with technique. She joined Capitol Records in 1994 but as the record label did a lot of downsizing, she didn't attain the popularity she had expected.

At one point, Hurricane G did not have a record deal until she returned in 1997 by joining New York-based H.O.L.A. Recordings. She released her first album, All Woman, under H.O.L.A., but it did not receive a positive response. She then collaborated with Thirstin Howl III in Mami & Papi in 2013.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Although the rapper wasn't an incredibly popular rapper, she was still famous due to her links to Def Squad. Additionally, she also had some fans who were devastated when they heard about her death, and took to Twitter to express the same.

Petty Shabazz @stahhr Anybody that knows me knows how much I love Hurricane G. This one hurts. That was big sis in my head. Never got the chance to meet her. Condolences to her children, family and friends. So sad! Anybody that knows me knows how much I love Hurricane G. This one hurts. That was big sis in my head. Never got the chance to meet her. Condolences to her children, family and friends. So sad!

Alchemist Type Beat @Alchemist RIP TAME ONE & HURRICANE G. RIP TAME ONE & HURRICANE G.

Original Black @BigSamir One of my favorite Hurricane G verse. RIP Queen. One of my favorite Hurricane G verse. RIP Queen. https://t.co/qzhplqLkhD

The rapper's survivors include her daughter Lexus.

Poll : 0 votes