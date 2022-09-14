Who was Irene Papas? Tributes pour in as Zorba the Greek actress dies aged 93

The Greek singer and actress, Irene Papas recently passed away on September 14, 2022, at the age of 93. She appeared in around 70 films throughout her career and gained recognition for her performances in films like The Guns of Navarone, Zorba the Greek, The Trojan Women, Iphigenia, and more.

The news was announced by The Greek Culture Ministry and Culture Minister Lina Mendoni, who stated:

“Magnificent, majestic, dynamic, Irene Papas was the personification of Greek beauty on the cinema screen and on the theater stage, an international leading lady who radiated Greekness.”

DepressedBergman @DannyDrinksWine



Here is a scene from "Zorba the Greek" (1964) by Michael Cacoyannis, where she plays a young widow, restricted by barbaric village customs from falling in love with a man of her choice. #RIP Irene Papas (1926-2022)

Although Irene Papas had been suffering from Alzheimer’s disease since 2013, it remains unknown if that played any role in her death. Detailed information on her funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Journey of Irene Papas in the entertainment industry

Born on September 3, 1929, Irene Papas’ family shifted to Athens when she was seven years old and she trained herself to dance and sing at the Royal School of Dramatic Art in Athens.

Irene made her acting debut in variety and traditional theater and appeared in several plays before joining the films in 1951. Her work in theater was praised by critics and she played important roles in plays like The Idiot, Iphigenia in Aulis, Medea, The Bacchae, and more.

Irene Papas is a popular actress and singer (Image via Getty Images)

Papas started her film career with a minor role in Fallen Angels in 1948, followed by Dead City in 1952. She then signed with Lux Film in Italy and appeared in films like Attila and Theodora, Slave Express, which made her a popular name among the audience. She then played lead roles in films like Antigone, Electra, The Trojan Women, and Iphigenia.

After she became an expert in speaking Italian, the language was used in most of her films. She made her Hollywood debut with the B-movie, The Man from Cairo, in 1953 followed by Tribute to a Bad Man, The Guns of Navarone, and Zorba the Greek. She then played lead roles in films like Z, Anne of the Thousand Days, Mohammad, Messenger of God, Lion of the Desert, and Captain Corelli’s Mandolin.

Irene Papas also had a successful singing career. Her album, Songs of Theodorakis, was released by the record label RCA in 1969. She was then featured on the album 666 by Aphrodite’s Child in 1972 followed by her album, Odes, released in 1979.

Papas called for a cultural boycott against the Fourth Reich in 1976 and her opposition to the regime sent her and many others into exile after a military junta came to power in Greece in 1967.

Papas had to shift to Italy and New York. She then returned to Greece following the fall of the junta in 1974 and continued to work in Rome along with spending time in Athens and her family’s village house in Chiliomodi.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Irene Papas became a familiar name with her flawless performances in films and plays over the course of her career. People expressed their grief on Twitter when they heard about her demise:

katy moukakou @princessekateri R. I. P. 🖤 Irene Papas



{3/9/1926 - 14/9/2022}



Sophocles’ ‘Antigone’

🎞 Yorgos Tzavelas, 1961



Love, unconquerable

Waster of rich men, keeper

Of warm lights and all-night vigil

In the soft face of a girl:



R. I. P. 🖤 Irene Papas {3/9/1926 - 14/9/2022} Sophocles' 'Antigone' 🎞 Yorgos Tzavelas, 1961Love, unconquerableWaster of rich men, keeperOf warm lights and all-night vigilIn the soft face of a girl:

𝔾𝕖𝕠𝕣𝕘𝕖 🏳️‍🌈 🇪🇺 🇬🇷 @OperaCreep Let's mark the passing of the great Greek actress Irene Papas, distinguished for her timeless beauty, known for her intelligence and opposition against the dictatorship. Made over 70 films. She died at 96 yesterday. A great tragedienne that is rendered immortal.

Nick Theodoropoulos @Politicman RIP Irene Papas.

Nick Theodoropoulos @Politicman RIP Irene Papas.

Born in Corinth in 1926 and died today, aged 96. Hauntingly beautiful, arguably the most successful Greek actress in a generation. An accomplished singer and all-around rebel.

William Friedkin Truths @LazlosGhost R.I.P. Irene Papas, a magnificent, beautiful, and confident screen presence in classics like Z, The Guns Of Navarone, and Zorba The Greek. I also highly recommend her work in the under-seen The Moon-Spinners and Into The Night.

Nick Barnets @NickBarnets Jesse Hawken @jessehawken Papas appeared briefly but crucially in Costa-Gavras' "Z", cast by the director to play "the conscience of the Greek people", staring down the scum who arranged the death of her on-screen husband but really staring down the real-world Greek dictatorship on behalf of her country Irene Papas was known for portraying strong women & was great at it because in real life she was very much a strong woman. Among other things, she openly opposed the fascist regime of the colonels (1967-1974), an incredibly brave thing for a publicly known person like her to do.

Κυνεύς @AtreiLeonidas Irene Papas. The old wild is dying. It's taking all the great ones with it. This amazing woman left today at 96. Dignified, Doric, with a gravitas that you can't find anymore. Today is a sad day. Greece has been robbed of its soul.

Jesse Hawken @jessehawken Farewell to the great actress Irene Papas, one of my favourite movie faces

francesco strazzari @franxstrax Irene Papas, another living legend that leaves

Papas initially tied the knot with film director Alkis Papas in 1947 and they split in 1951. Irene also had a secret love affair with actor Marlon Brando after they met in 1954. She then married film producer Jose Kohn in 1957 but the marriage was later declared invalid.

