Who is Jaclyn Cordeiro? All about Alex Rodriguez's new companion

Alex Rodriguez was spotted with fitness instructor Jaclyn Cordeiro on Monday, October 17, 2022, at Rodeo Drive in Beverly Hills, California. The duo walked hand in hand down the street and stopped by a chic boutique.

An insider for Page Six revealed that Rodriguez is happy and enjoying his time with Cordeiro. The news comes two months following Alex's separation from Kathryne "Kat" Padgett. However, a source stated that although they have split up, they will remain good friends.

The former professional baseball shortstop gained recognition for his relationship with Jennifer Lopez after they began dating in 2017. They announced their engagement in March 2019 and separated last year. Lopez then tied the knot with Ben Affleck, and Alex wished her the best for her future, saying that the relationship was a good experience for him.

Rodriguez is currently living in Los Angeles but will soon return to work as a baseball broadcaster for the MLB Championship Series.

From being an entrepreneur to raising two daughters: Here's everything known about Jaclyn Cordeiro

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a fitness influencer, nurse, and entrepreneur (Image via jac_lynfit/Instagram)

Jaclyn Cordeiro is a fitness influencer, and her Instagram profile states that she is also an entrepreneur and owner of a fitness program called JaclynFit. She has described herself as a Lifestyle Transformation Specialist/RN.

According to her Facebook page, she is a native of Ontario, where she enrolled at St. Thomas of Villanova Catholic Secondary School and then at the University of Windsor. Her siblings include two brothers, and she is specifically interested in sports like soccer, taekwondo, and boxing.

Jaclyn Cordeiro earned her bachelor's degree in science and honors in nursing. While speaking to Oxygen, she stated that she ventured into the world of weightlifting in fell in love with it. This helped her through the stress of nursing school and kept her focused on her life goals.

She is a mother of two daughters of ages 8 and 9. In an interview with Status last year, she said that her goal in life is to raise strong, independent, and kind daughters. Following the birth of her first child, she competed in the Canadian Physique Alliance competition and three more times in the natural division as a bikini fitness CPA plant-based athlete. Speaking to Status, she said,

"I knew what it took to get into competition-ready shape, so I competed 5 months to the day after giving birth to my first baby and won 2nd place in my local OPA. Then I found out I was pregnant with my second child, just 2 months after competing. I decided to yet again, compete 5 months after having my second daughter. I placed 4th in the Bikini category."

According to Jaclyn Cordeiro, a plant-based diet is good for health. She said that her diet helped her maintain physical fitness alongside mental clarity and function. She added that she can now maintain a leaner physique and eliminate GI issues and the sense of connection to her body is very powerful.

