Who is James Yoo? Arlington House explosion home owner’s viral YouTube comments and conspiracy theories surface online

Virginia native James Yoo has been presumed to be dead after his Washington, D.C., house blew up on Monday, December 4. The 56-year-old has become a suspect after he repeatedly made unsubstantial claims about the government on social media. Days before, he conspired that his neighbors were spying on him as well.

According to Arlington County Police Chief Andy Penn, James Yoo is currently the suspect in the home explosion case. They went on to add:

“The suspect was inside the residence at the time of the explosion and he is presumed at this point, to be deceased. Human remains have been located at the scene.”

The suburban house went up in flames after authorities attempted to serve a search warrant.

Expand Tweet

The police were called to look into the residence on Monday night after they received reports of Yoo allegedly shooting up his property with a flare gun. Authorities claimed that they fired irritants at the resident after Yoo refused to come outside the building.

It remains unclear as to whether there were other people in the burned-down residence at the time of writing this article.

“Would you agree the U.S. government is the biggest terrorist organization”: James Yoo’s social media posts come under scrutiny following house explosion

Andy Penn revealed to the press that investigators were aware of the “concerning social media posts allegedly made by the suspect.” According to X (formerly known as Twitter) user @TheRubberDuck79, James Yoo left numerous posts underneath the videos on his now-deleted YouTube channel. Some of them include:

“I was being spied on by the U.S. government for previously working as head of security for CFIUS!! They assume I am a traitor.”

According to WJLA, James Yoo was a self-employed landlord. The George Mason University graduate worked for tech companies located in Rochester, Reston, and Crystal City, Virginia.

Expand Tweet

In another social media post, Yoo said,

“Would you agree the U.S. government is the biggest terrorist organization? And that you’re all gonna be Israel puppets soon?”

Yoo also opined that the January 6 U.S. Capitol Riot was “orchestrated” by “THEM.” He added,

“THEY do not want an actual coup against THEM so THEY rig, orchestrate, and control a FAKE Jan 6th event riot and then RIG TRIALS to set FAKE PRECEDENCE in attempts to scare and control the People’s minds.”

In another YouTube comment, Yoo claimed that the U.S. government “killed” his mother and “forced” his sister to become an “international spy.”

Expand Tweet

Yoo called for the defunding of the FBI, the CIA, and the National Security Agency in several other social media posts as well. It seems like federal authorities were well aware of his actions. Dave Sundberg, the assistant director of the FBI’s Washington field office, said that he had previously communicated with them through phone calls, letters, and online tips for “a number of years.”

Sundberg claimed that James Yoo prominently complained about the alleged frauds that were “perpetrated against him.”

James Yoo was in a petulant property feud with his ex-wife Stephanie Yoo

James Yoo also appeared online in the past for getting into a bitter real estate feud with his divorced wife, Stephanie Yoo. According to Realtor Daniel Boris, the couple was to sell their Arlington and McLean residences. However, Yoo refused to let prospective buyers into the Burlington residence as he resided there.

The couple eventually reached a settlement that left him with the Arlington home.

According to X user @JLRINVESTIGATES, Yoo had once sued the Rochester General Hospital for a series of reasons, which also included him being admitted to the hospital against his will.

Legal documents regarding the same also revealed that Yoo conspired and that there was a connection between the September 11, 2001, terrorist attack and the investigation into the 2016 presidential election by Special Counsel Robert Mueller.

Following the jarring house explosion, residents of the community have expressed fear about living in the neighborhood. Community member Kathleen Boyle noted that the recent house explosion can make one feel unsafe. Neighbor Davin Mitchell also expressed gratitude, as nobody else aside from Yoo appeared to be injured following the blast.