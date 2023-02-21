Who did Jansen Panettiere play in The Walking Dead? Hayden Panettiere's younger brother dies aged 28

Actor Jansen Panettiere, who was Hayden Panettiere's brother, passed away in New York on February 19, 2023, at the age of 28.

Jansen's cause of death remains unknown for now. He gained recognition for his appearance as Casper in the AMC series, The Walking Dead. Actor Charles Heimlich paid tribute to him on Facebook and wrote:

"I just learned of the Passing of Jansen Panettiere. I am at a loss of words this is so sad My Heart goes out to Him And his family My sincere condolences and Prayers."

Actress Leslie K Nelson shared a picture featuring Jansen and Hayden on Facebook and wrote that she remembers Jansen running around and playing with her daughter and some other kids at Oakwood. The post continued:

"Kinda quiet, such a cutie, with a mischievous smirk. RIP young one. Jansen Charz Panettiere."

Jansen Panettiere appeared as Casper in The Walking Dead, season 9 episode 15

Jansen Panettiere was known for playing the role of Casper in the AMC series, The Walking Dead. The character was a survivor of the zombie outbreak and used to live in the Hilltop Colony.

Jansen Panettiere portrayed Casper in The Walking Dead (Image via Todd Williamson/Getty Images)

His character was seen season 9 episode 15 of the show, titled The Calm Before.

Along with Hilde, Miles, and Martin, Casper also eventually left the community, heading for a fair in a horse-drawn wagon. However, they are attacked by Alpha on the way and are killed.

Casper eventually becomes a zombie and is discovered by Daryl, Michonne, Carol, and Yumiko in the woods. He is killed by Yumiko with an arrow to the head before he can attack anyone. He was the first named character to be killed by Yumiko in the series.

The Walking Dead aired for 11 seasons with 177 episodes from October 31, 2010, to November 20, 2022. It also led to other spinoff series like Fear the Walking Dead, The Walking Dead: World Beyond, Tales of the Walking Dead, and more.

Jansen Panettiere's journey in the entertainment industry

Jansen made his debut with the Disney Channel comedy series, Even Stevens. He then appeared in two more shows, Hope & Faith and Third Watch.

He gained recognition for his appearance as Joey in the 2004 television film, Tiger Cruise. Jansen was featured in various other projects like The Last Day of Summer, The Babysitters, The Secrets of Jonathan Sperry, The Forger, Summer Forever, How High 2, Love and Love Not, and others.

He also voiced different characters in films and TV shows like Blue's Clues, Holly Hobbie and Friends: Surprise Party, Racing Stripes, Robots, Ice Age: The Meltdown, and more.

He is survived by his sister Hayden Panettiere and their parents.

