Who is Jason Dirden? Nationality and more explored amid marriage to Anika Noni Rose

The Princess and the Frog star Anika Noni Rose tied the knot with Jason Dirden in October 2022 and announced it in Brides magazine on Monday, January 16. According to the magazine, Rose planned a surprise for their first dance, as they danced to Norah Jones' Come Away With Me, which Rose re-recorded in just one day.

Anika Noni Rose said that no one else was aware of her busy schedule, and while she started singing, everyone realized that it was her. Speaking about the surprise, Jason told the magazine:

"My first thought was: I did not know I was marrying a liar! It was so moving, so magical, and something I would have never expected."

Euphoria star Colman Domingo officiated the wedding, which took place at the Paramour Estate in California. As soon as the dance floor opened to the wedding guests, Anika revealed that Colman "started doing the electric slide." She told Brides Magazine:

"Everybody knows a line dance, so all ages danced to that — there was an intergenerational joy and connection that was so fun to see."

After the wedding, the pair left on a bike that Anika Noni Rose's cousin purchased. Speaking about the whole experience, Rose told the publication about how she learned to let go of control at times during the planning process.

"My grandma always told me, 'Every kick is a boost.' Things are going to go wrong, but everything that went 'wrong' during our planning was followed by something better."

All about Anika Noni Rose's husband Jason Dirden

Jason Dirden is also an actor (Image via @jasondirden/Instagram)

Born on August 23, 1980, Jason Dirden is a native of the United States. He graduated from the University of Illinois and developed an interest in acting at a very young age.

He started his career in the entertainment industry with the popular sitcom House of Payne in 2008. The show also featured LaVan Davis, Lance Gross, Doc Shaw, Denise Burse, Demetria McKinney, and others in lead roles.

Dirden's father, Willie Dirden, is also an actor. His siblings include a brother Brandon who is an actor.

Dirden has been featured in TV series like Greenleaf, Elementary, and more. He last appeared in the drama series American Soul in 2019.

Jason's net worth is currently unavailable as the figures are different on all the websites. He is active on Instagram with around 32,700 followers and 93 posts, most of them featuring him posing in different outfits.

Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden's relationship timeline

Anika Noni Rose and Jason Dirden first met in 2014 in the Broadway production of A Raisin in the Sun. Anika told Brides magazine that they had been friends for some time and did not remain in touch for some time.

The duo met again a few years later but did not reveal anything about their relationship to anyone. Anika said that she and Dirden have much in common, which has improved their friendship. The pair got engaged in December 2021 and planned to get married long ago, but their busy schedules did not allow them to do that.

Anika Noni Rose is well-known for her performance in The Princess and the Frog. She has also appeared in films like From Justin to Kelly, As Cool as I Am, Imperial Dreams, Assassination Nation, and more. She has been featured in TV shows like Third Watch, Hack, The Good Wife, The Simpsons, and more.

