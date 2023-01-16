Gina Lollobrigida net worth: Fortune explored as Italian legend once dubbed 'the most beautiful woman in the world' dies aged 95

Well-known actress, photojournalist, and politician Gina Lollobrigida passed away on January 16, 2023, at the age of 95. Musician Angela Gheorghiu posted a photo of the two of them together on Facebook with a touching tribute:

“RIP Gina Lollobrigida! A movie icon, a legendary film diva like no other.”

Gina was hospitalized before she died, but the circumstances surrounding her death are unknown. Gina underwent surgery and fully recovered after breaking her thigh bone in an accident in September 2022.

Gina Lollobrigida earned a lot from her career in the entertainment industry

The Subiaco native became well-known for her work in films and TV shows and had a successful photojournalist career. Her successful career contributed a lot to her net worth. According to CelebrityNetWorth, Lollobrigida’s net worth was estimated to be around $45 million.

Gina Lollobrigida has accumulated a lot of wealth from her career as an actress, politician and photojournalist (Image via Rosdiana Ciaravolo/Getty Images)

Gina started her film career during the 40s and appeared in films like Lucia di Lammermoor, This Wine of Love, Black Eagle, When Love Calls, Pagliacci, Flesh Will Surrender, and more.

However, she gained recognition for her work in the 1953 romantic comedy film Bread, Love and Dreams. The film, directed by Luigi Comencini, received positive reviews and commercial success. Gina later starred in other films like Le infedeli, Beat the Devil, Woman of Rome, Bread, Love and Jealousy, Crossed Swords, and more.

Lollobrigida was praised for her work in the 1961 romantic comedy film, Come September, directed by Robert Mulligan. She continued to appear in films like Venere Imperiale, Woman of Straw, Le Bambole, Pleasant Nights, The Private Navy of Sgt. O’Farrell, Bad Man’s River, and more.

Her last film role was a cameo in 2011's Box Office 3D: The Filmest of Films, a mockumentary. Though she retired in 1997, she was often quoted discussing how she fell into acting by accident when her true passion in life was fine arts.

Lollobrigida also featured in several TV shows and was popular for portraying Francesca Gioberti in five episodes of the CBS soap opera, Falcon Crest. The show aired for nine episodes with 227 episodes from December 4, 1981 - May 17, 1990.

Gina Lollobrigida pursued a successful career in photojournalism and politics

As a photojournalist, Lollobrigida photographed several personalities, including actors, artists, entrepreneurs, and others. She was the author of books like Italia mia, The Philippines, Wonder of Innocence, and Sculptures.

Gina contested for The Democrats in 1999 and the Senate of the Republic in the Italian general election last year. She was the recipient of several accolades for her work as an actress and received a star on the Hollywood Walk of Fame in February 2018.

