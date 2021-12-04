Who was Jay Jay Phillips? 'America's Got Talent' rockstar dies of COVID-19 at age 30

America’s Got Talent star Jay Jay Phillips recently passed away after a battle with COVID-19. The news of his demise was confirmed by his band Mettal Maffia on Instagram.

The band mourned the loss of the rockstar and mentioned that his death feels unreal. Asking for privacy at a time like this, they wrote:

"It is with great sadness we inform you all of the loss of our bandmate/brother/and friend @jayjayrocks. It still doesn’t feel real and we would give anything to change it. Please respect the family, as well as our wishes as we take our time to grieve and process this detrimental loss."

Seph Lawless, a close friend of Jay Jay Phillips, told The Wrap that he was fighting COVID during Thanksgiving and was found dead by his girlfriend lying down in a fetal position on the bed. He added:

"He was battling covid like so many quietly at home the only difference was his soul was larger than most and so we all knew he was struggling.”

Jay Jay Phillips reportedly planned to make and play new music with his band prior to his death but unfortunately succumbed to the illness.

A look into the life of Jay Jay Phillips

Jay Jay Phillips made two appearances on AGT (Image via Jay Jay Phillips/Instagram)

Jay Jay Phillips was a heavy metal musician and keyboardist, best remembered for his appearance on America’s Got Talent. He first appeared on the season 4 of the show in 2009 but failed to make an impression on then-judges Piers Morgan, Sharon Osbourne and David Hasselhoff.

However, Phillips didn't accept that loss and made a return to the show in 2017, season 12. He performed I Hate Myself for Loving You during the audition and moved on to the next round after receiving a nod from Simon Cowell, Howie Mandel, and Mel B.

The musician received great appreciation for his performance in Rock You Like a Hurricane during the Judges’ Cut round and remained in the competition until he was eliminated before the quarterfinals.

Jay Jay Phillips hailed from Cleveland, Ohio, and started his journey as a keyboardist during his time at Riverside High School. He was initially a part of the metal band Hysteria and competed in the Tri-C High School Rock Off competition.

The 30-year-old joined Mettal Maffia after graduating from school, post his first stint in AGT. He was known for his unique hairstyles as well as rocker outfits and won several hearts as an entertainer. He will certainly be missed by his family, friends and fans but will always be remembered for his work.

Edited by Rhythm Bhatia