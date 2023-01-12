Who was Jeff Beck married to? All about his wife and children as guitar legend dies aged 78 

Legendary guitarist Jeff Beck, who pioneered the world of rock music as part of the Yardbirds and the Jeff Beck group with Rod Stewart, has passed away at the age of 78.

The news of his demise was announced in a statement in Beck’s official Twitter account. His family shared that they felt “deep and profound sadness” over his passing and mentioned “peacefully passed away” after contracting sudden bacterial meningitis.

Beck’s family also asked for privacy while they deal with the “tremendous loss.” Following his death, Sir Rod Stewart dubbed Beck “the greatest” and said he was always on “another planet.”

Rolling Stones frontman Sir Mick Jagger said Beck was “one of the greatest guitar players in the world” and noted that the world of music had lost a wonderful man.

Jeff Beck was on another planet . He took me and Ronnie Wood to the USA in the late 60s in his band the Jeff Beck Group

Queen guitarist Sir Brian May also called Beck “the absolute pinnacle of guitar playing” and a “damn fine human being.”

Jeff Beck was married twice in his lifetime. He is survived by his second wife Sandra Brown.

A look into Jeff Beck’s family and marriages

Beck married twice during his lifetime but did not have any children (Image via Getty Images)

Jeff Beck was born on June 24, 1944, to Arnold and Ethel Beck in London. He grew up with his sister Annetta, who reportedly introduced him to musician Jimmy Page when they were both teenagers.

Beck married his first wife Patricia Brown in 1963. Brown was not a public figure and not much is known about her personal or professional life. The couple got married when they were young, as Beck was just 19 years old at the time of the wedding.

Brown and Beck were together for nearly five years before they decided to call it quits in 1967. The duo did not have any children together.

Jeff Beck did not remarry for over three decades following his divorce from Brown before meeting his second wife Sandra Cash. Cash and Beck tied the knot in 2005 but did not have any children together either.

Not much is known about Cash’s personal life as she mostly stayed out of the public eye. Like Becks’ first wife, Cash was also not associated with the entertainment industry.

Reports suggest that the pair had a 20-year age gap. Beck was reportedly 60 years old at the time of his marriage to Cash while the latter was 40.

Beck and Cash exchanged their vows 18 years ago surrounded by family and friends, including notable celebrities like Sir Paul McCartney. The couple mostly stayed away from the spotlight and enjoyed a quiet life together in Wadhurst, East Sussex.

Last year, Beck’s collaborator Johnny Depp spoke about the pair during an interview and said that they helped him while he went through the personal struggles:

“There’s a couple who very much helped to keep me alive and sane and happy through the weirdness… and that’s Jeff and Sandra.”

Jeff Beck and Sandra Cash stayed together until the former’s death on January 10.

