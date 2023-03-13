Who is Jeff Cohen? Internet goes gaga as Ke Huy Quan pays wholesome tribute to 'Goonies brother' in Oscars acceptance speech

Vietnamese-American actor Ke Huy Quan left the internet in awe after he paid tribute to his former co-star, Jeff Cohen, following his big win at the 2023 Oscars.

On March 12, the 51-year-old star bagged the award for Best Actor in Supporting Role for his performance in Every­­thing Everywhere All at Once and delivered a heartfelt speech following a theater-wide standing ovation.

After the claps subsided, he said:

"My mom is 84 years old. She's at home watching. Mom, I just won an Oscar! I spent a year in a refugee camp and somehow I ended up here, on Hollywood's biggest stage. They say stories like this only happen in the movies. I cannot believe it is happening to me. This is the American dream!"

Ke Huy Quan then thanked his former co-star and friend, Jeff Cohen, calling him "my Goonies brother for life."

In The Goonies, Cohen portrayed Chunk, but like Quan, he ultimately left performing behind for other related jobs. In Cohen's situation, he practiced law in the film industry and managed EEAO's deal with Quan.

Jeff Cohen is a former child actor just like Ke Huy Quan

Eyes On Cinema @RealEOC Chunk (Jeff Cohen) and Data (Ke Huy Quan) from The Goonies talking in the backseat of a car during a ride through Paris, 1985 Chunk (Jeff Cohen) and Data (Ke Huy Quan) from The Goonies talking in the backseat of a car during a ride through Paris, 1985 https://t.co/h8uo9TGPpi

Born on June 25, 1974, Jeff Cohen is a native of Los Angeles, California. He is currently one of the founders of Cohen & Gardner, a law firm, and is a former child actor.

Cohen began his acting career in 1983 by starring in the television film Little Shots. He rose to fame when he appeared as Lawrence 'Chunk' Cohen in Steven Spielberg's 1985 adventure–comedy movie, The Goonies.

He earned his law degree from the University of California, Berkeley (UCB) in 2000 and became an entertainment lawyer.

His success as a celebrity lawyer has been written about in many publications. Variety magazine wrote about him in their Dealmakers Impact Report in 2008 and again in 2013. He was on the list of the Top 35 Executives 35 and Under by The Hollywood Reporter.

Additionally, Jeff made brief appearances in a number of TV shows, including The Facts of Life, Family Ties, and Amazing Stories.

He currently contributes to news outlets like The Huffington Post and CNBC where he discusses business, politics, and law-related topics.

Twitter reactions to Ke Huy Quan's heartfelt Oscars speech

After Ke Huy Quan's emotional speech and heartfelt tribute to former co-star and friend Jeff Cohen went viral, Twitterati was left in awe.

Several users applauded their friendship of several years and called it wholesome. Others demanded a screenplay be written about how Jeff Cohen became his friend's lawyer after previously starring together in a film.

The 95th Academy Awards are currently airing live from the Dolby Theatre at Ovation Hollywood in Los Angeles, California.

