Who is Jennifer Crumbley? Charges against the mother of Oxford High School shooter explored as she takes the stand in court

On Tuesday, November 30, 2021, Ethan Crumbley, son of James and Jennifer Crumbley and the 15-year-old suspect in the Oxford High School shooting event in Michigan, was taken into custody for the mass shooting. Four students lost their lives in the tragedy, while seven others were hurt, including a teacher.

According to sources like NBC News, Ethan's parents were charged in relation to the shooting since they left their teenage son unsupervised with a pistol.

In response to her son's shooting, Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan's mother, spoke out on Thursday, February 1, during her trial in the court. She even acknowledged that it was difficult to "stomach" the misery her son had created.

Ethan's mother, 43-year-old Jennifer Crumbley, was a real estate salesperson in the Oxford, Michigan, area. Jennifer completed her schooling in 1996 at Michigan's Clarkston High School. She graduated from Northwestern Michigan College with an associate's degree in marketing and business management.

She was also listed as a realtor for a company in Michigan. However, after the shooting incident involving Ethan Crumbley, her official bio was taken down.

Jennifer Crumbley was a real estate salesperson and the mother of the Oxford High School shooter, Ethan Crumbley

On Thursday, February 1, Jennifer Crumbley, Ethan Crumbley's mother, testified in her own defense in court during her trial in relation to her son’s crime. She claimed throughout the procedure that she was not in charge of purchasing or keeping the gun that was used in the shooting.

Jennifer Crumbley and her husband, James, lived on Oxford's East Street with their son, Ethan Crumbley. In 2015, they relocated from Renton, Washington, to the neighborhood.

This is not the first time Jennifer got involved in a crime. As per sources like CONAN Daily, Jennifer was arrested in Lee County in 2004 for allowing animals to run at large and in Duval County in 2005 for driving while intoxicated.

Furthermore, in 2003, she was also accused of driving with a suspended license, passing a worthless check, and missing court dates.

Expand Tweet

Moreover, according to the NY Post, she wrote an open letter to Donald Trump in 2016 on one of her previous blogs. In the same letter, she praised him for granting the right to keep and bear arms for protection. She further wrote,

“As a female and a Realtor, thank you for allowing my right to bear arms. Allowing me to be protected if I show a home to someone with bad intentions. Thank you for respecting that Amendment.”

Nevertheless, she is currently facing charges along with her son. During her trial, Jennifer Crumbley claimed that her role as a parent was to keep her son safe, not to shield others from him.

According to sources like Pinkvilla, she has been charged because she is said to have done nothing to stop him. She claimed in her evidence that she was unaware of her son's mental health issues despite the Michigan school counselor's worries.

Jennifer Crumbley has been charged alongside her son

Four days prior to the shooting, Jennifer Crumbley and her husband bought their son a gun even though he was experiencing mental health problems and hallucinations. For this action, prosecutors have accused her of deliberate carelessness. Moreover, following their son, they are currently each facing four counts of involuntary homicide.

On Thursday, during her trial, Jennifer was seen bending over the desk and burying her face in her hands. This happened as the video of her 15-year-old son's November 30, 2021, rampage at Oxford High School came to light.

As per the NY Post, when Crumbley took the stand, she told the judge,

“As a parent, you spend your whole life trying to protect your child from other dangers. You never would think you’d have to protect your child from hurting somebody else.”

Jennifer or James Crumbley didn’t say anything further regarding the entire incident. On the other hand, her trial will continue.