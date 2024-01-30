When was Jam Master Jay killed and what happened to him? Timeline explored as trial begins two decades later

The trial of Jam Master Jay, who was shot dead on October 30, 2002, has recently started on January 29, 2024. According to People magazine, the musician's godson Karl Jordan Jr., and his childhood friend Ronald Washington were suspected of murdering Jay alongside another individual named Jay Bryant.

Karl and Ronald were arrested in 2020 and accused of planning Jay's murder for problems related to a drug deal worth $200,000, as per BBC.

Washington already has a criminal history where he was previously sentenced on charges related to drugs and robbery. On the other hand, Jordan was involved in the drug business for many years.

The trial began with prosecutor Miranda Gonzalez describing the incident as an ambush and execution that was a result of "greed and revenge." The defendants claimed that Gonzalez did not have enough evidence to accuse the suspects of murder.

Washington's attorney Ezra Spilke also said that her client was an alcoholic and was dependent on Jam Master Jay for financial help. Spilke further stated that accusing the wrong person won't solve the case.

The suspects might be sentenced to around 20 years or life imprisonment if found guilty. However, they have also denied their involvement and a separate trial shall be conducted for Bryant on another date in 2026.

Jam Master Jay was murdered inside his recording studio in 2002: murder and allegations explored

Jam Master Jay was known as a member of the rap group, Run-DMC, which was formed during the 80s. The group released seven albums throughout their career and their latest project, Crown Royal, was released in 2001. While his murder in 2002 left a lot of questions, the latest trial began based on new interviews and ballistics tests, as per CBS News.

According to MTV News, Jay was playing video games with his friend Urial "Tony" Rincon inside the 24/7 Studio on October 30, 2002. Jay's assistant Lydia High was also present at the studio alongside two friends of Jay, Randy Allen and Mike B.

Randy and Mike went into another room to listen to some tapes and a few assailants came to the studio, threatening Lydia. One of them fired a few shots at Jay, injuring him in the leg and head, but none of the witnesses reportedly saw the shooting happen in front of them.

However, Randy and Mike reportedly went after the assailants. There were multiple theories regarding Jam Master Jay's murder, including that Allen was involved, aiming to acquire a life insurance policy of $500,000. Allen denied the claims in an interview with MTV News and said:

"You can't believe everything you read. That's a cruel thing to do to Jam Master Jay."

The allegations against Allen reportedly emerged after his mother spoke to Daily News, saying that he was not in touch with her for a long time and refused to cooperate with the authorities. She said that Allen and Jay were close friends for a long time and added:

"You're his friend for 20 years and you don't want to talk to the police about what happened? You don't come to my house after he died? You want to say you don't know anything?"

Jam Master Jay's family tried to launch an investigation from their end

A few residents from Queens claimed in 2003 that they knew the murderer's identity but refused to approach the cops in fear, as per MTV News. However, Jam Master Jay's family reportedly tried to find more details by getting a private investigator and offering a reward of $500,000 to anyone who would give them information.

The 24/7 Studio was also sealed for investigation by the police department and owner William Pittman claimed in an interview that certain portions of the studio were damaged for the same.

During the recent trial, prosecutor Miranda Gonzalez said that Jam Master Jay reportedly had a gun with him but could not get hold of the same before he was shot. The investigation launched after Jay's murder revealed that a .40-caliber bullet was used to shoot him.

Ronald Washington was serving a sentence for being involved in multiple robberies when he was arrested in 2020. Acting U.S. Attorney Seth D. DuCharme praised the detectives along with the F.B.I. and other authorities for the investigation they conducted over the years.