Who is Jeremy Hunt's wife, Lucia Guo? UK chancellor's personal life explored as he delivers 2023 Autumn Statement

Jeremy Hunt, the Chancellor of the Exchequer, presented the 2023 Autumn statement in the House of Commons on Wednesday, 22, 2023. Among the 110 measures highlighted by the Chancellor were a freeze on alcohol duty and an increase in the National Living Wage, aimed at 'making work pay' and fostering business growth.

Expand Tweet

Jeremy Hunt began the announcement with an unconventional and charming touch. He initiated the Autumn Statement by declaring, "Mr. Speaker, I bring good news today. It's my wife's birthday! And unlike me, she seems to be getting younger every year." He then turned his gaze toward the gallery with an affectionate and whimsical expression. Following this, questions regarding his wife's identity have surfaced among the public.

Who is Jeremy Hunt's wife, Lucia Guo?

Jeremy Hunt’s wife Lucia at the House of Commons (Image via X / Jeff Gilbert Photography)

Lucia was born in Xi'an, China, in 1978. She relocated to the UK before crossing paths with Jeremy Hunt and currently holds British citizenship. Lucia frequently graced the screens of Sky TV's China Hour, where she hosted her own program titled Signature Flowers Of China.

According to The Sun, Jeremy and Lucia first met at a Hotcourses event in Warwick in 2008, and their romantic journey began a year later. Jeremy proposed by ingeniously concealing an engagement ring in the hollow of a tree during their Christmas Eve stroll. Lucia told The Mail:

"He asked me to put my hands in a tree. I said, no, it looked like a fox hole and I thought he'd do some trick on me. He said, there's something in there for you. It was a ring!"

Expand Tweet

Despite an 11-year age gap, the couple celebrated a traditional wedding in Lucia's hometown of Xi'an, China. They now share the joy of raising three children as a family. Their son, Jack, was born in 2010, Anna arrived two years later, and the youngest, Eleanor, was born in 2014.

Jeremy Hunt with his wife and children (Image via reddit / L Hong to Rtai)

While in China, the couple encountered Lucia's grandmother, who struggled to pronounce Jeremy's name. Consequently, she affectionately referred to him as 'Big Mi,' translating to 'Big Rice.' Since then, Lucia has adopted the endearing nickname 'Big Rice' for Jeremy Hunt at home.

Lucia is Jeremy's "secret weapon"

Throughout Hunt's career, his wife, Lucia Guo, whom he considers his "secret weapon", has always been by his side. In a recent couple's portrait interview, when asked about Jeremy potentially becoming the Prime Minister, Lucia said:

"He is kind, he is always generous, he cares about his family and he is very strong. He never hides from challenges."

As a team, the couple established a real estate venture known as Mare Pond Properties Limited. In 2019, Lucia played a supportive role when her husband embarked on his quest to lead the Conservative Party, earning her the nickname "secret weapon." She stood by him during his 2022 bid for the Tory leadership despite him being eliminated in the initial round.

Currently, Jeremy Hunt resides with his family in Hambledon, which is located in South West Surrey. Additionally, as reported by The Evening Standard, Jeremy owns a flat in Pimlico, South London, which was reportedly purchased for just under £1.7 million.

Jeremy Hunt's Autumn Statement 2023

According to Jeremy, the UK has experienced sluggish economic growth since the beginning of 2022. Elevated inflation and increasing interest rates have imposed constraints on household budgets and consumer and business spending.

Jeremy Hunt delivering his speech (Image via UK Parliament / Jessica Taylor)

According to the Office for Budget Responsibility (OBR), the economic growth of the country is anticipated to be slower than initially projected in March 2023. The forecast now indicates that inflation will persist and be primarily driven by domestic factors. The increased domestically driven inflation is expected to positively impact public finances, as it is projected to enhance tax revenues more than it raises public spending.

Capitalizing on the improved public finances, the Chancellor directed a significant portion towards funding tax cuts for both businesses and individuals.