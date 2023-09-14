“Respect”: BTS’ RM’s fans lavish praise on Bangtan’s leader for contributing to bring rare Joseon Dynasty ceremonial attire back to Korea

BTS’ RM also known as Kim Nam-joon is earning praise from ARMYs and Korean citizens for bringing rare Joseon Dynasty ceremonial attire back to Korea. It is a ceremonial outfit from the early 20th century that is significant to Korean history and is kept in the collection of the Los Angeles County Museum of Art (LACMA).

The beautiful ceremonial attire is in perfect condition and was brought to the National Palace Museum of Korea, thanks to a generous donation of $75,392.65 or ₩100 million by BTS’ leader RM.

In a press statement, Bangtan's leader explained why he feels the need to protect Korea's traditional art and cultural heritage. He said that the restoration of the ceremonial attire will inspire more fans and citizens to take an interest in Korean culture and allow people to appreciate the beauty of traditional Korean culture.

He said:

"There is cultural heritage abroad that requires preservation and I thought it would be a great opportunity to introduce the excellence of our culture to the world".

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM fan @orisit36 praised Bangtan's leader, and commented:

"Respect! Respect to the most respected idol!"

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM's kind donation and thoughtful generosity helps in the preservation of traditional Korean culture

Expand Tweet

BTS’ RM's kind gesture is helping Korean museums preserve long-cherished items from their rich heritage and culture through generous monetary donations and advocating Korean culture on global platforms. The National Palace Museum of Korea is giving Korean citizens and fans the chance to see the traditional wedding attire of Joseon Dynasty royal women in its second-floor planning exhibition hall.

Known as Hongjangsam, it is a stunning crimson red full-attire, with detailed embroidery, and intricate gold leaf work. It was first worn at weddings by princesses and noblewomen from higher social classes in Korea's Joseon era.

The event titled "Blooming Hwarot: Bridal Robes of the Joseon Royal Court," is set to open on September 15 and will feature nine rare ceremonial attires out of the 50 pieces available.

Expand Tweet

The wedding attire is said to have originally belonged to Princess Bokon the second daughter of King Sunjo and is now safely displayed in The National Palace Museum. The credit for this belongs to BTS’ RM who made a generous donation to the Overseas Cultural Heritage Foundation back in September 2021.

Although the ceremonial outfit suffered some minor damages, it is largely intact in its original form. Furthermore, BTS’ RM was honored with the title of Cultural Heritage Administration's commendation last year. The ₩100 million donated by the Indigo singer will be invested to create a booklet titled "Masterpieces of Korean Paintings", a handy guide about Korean culture and heritage.

Expand Tweet

This special exhibition will begin on September 15 and will continue till December 23 with the aim of educating fans and citizens about the world of traditional Korean clothing and ceremonial wear.

BTS’ RM's fans laud him for his painstaking efforts in preserving Korean wedding attire

Unsurprisingly, Korean fans have taken to social media to laud BTS’ leader RM for his efforts. Additionally, the ceremonial attire is expected to be publicly displayed in an exhibition in the US next year. For now, it will be showcased in The National Palace Museum of Korea all thanks to RM.

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

Expand Tweet

In other news, BTS' leader RM is preparing to release another solo album in the coming months and according to his own admission, it will be infinitely times better than Indigo and feature collaborations with multiple artists.