Who is Jesiree Dizon? Age and all about Shemar Moore's girlfriend as couple are set to welcome their first child

Shemar Moore is all set to welcome a baby girl and his first child with the love of his life, Jesiree Dizon. The actor disclosed the news on Monday, January 9, in a video posted on his Instagram handle. He stated,

“Today is the day. You know your boy’s got butterflies. Today is a special day. This is a legendary day. Today, your boy Shemar Motherf***ing Moore…is going to find out if he’s going to be a daddy to a little girl or a little boy.”

Shemar Moore also paid tribute to his mother through the video, saying she would have been happy to witness it. To reveal the gender of the baby, he even arranged for a helicopter to spray pink if the baby would be a girl and blue if it would be a boy. The actor also disclosed that the baby is due on February 8, 2023.

Dizon is already the mother of two more kids born from her previous relationships. She expressed her excitement to welcome a new member to the family.

Shemar Moore's girlfriend, Jesiree Dizon, has been featured in different TV shows

Jesiree Dizon is also an actress (Image via @jesiree/Instagram)

Like her current partner, Jesiree Dizon is an actress and has appeared on shows like Hawaii Five-O, Days of Our Lives, True Blood, and more. She is also a model currently signed with Wilhelmina.

The 39-year-old is a mother of two kids and frequently shares pictures of her kids on social media. She even paid tribute to her daughter Charlie in November last year by sharing a video and writing that her life changed when Charlie was born. She shared,

“I’m so proud of the little girl you have become, the kindest soul, the sweetest heart, the smartest mind, the most loving nugget, the right amount of sassy, and the best little girl a mother could ever hope for. I can’t wait for the little lady you will continue to grow to be. Proud is an understatement. I love you to the moon beyond the stars.”

She is mostly known for her performances in the 2018 film Solver and the Netflix show Ashley Garcia: Genius in Love. However, she has not revealed much about her educational background and childhood.

She is still in touch with the public through her Instagram account, with 37,100 followers. Her posts frequently include reels that mostly feature her children and her friends.

Shemar Moore has been romantically linked to a few people in the past

The Criminal Minds actor dated Sky Blue FC midfielder Shawna Gordon for a year before they split in 2015. He gained recognition for his relationship with actress Anabelle Acosta.

Shemar and Anabelle were together until 2021. While speaking to Steve Harvey in 2019, Moore said that he searched for Anabelle’s email to request a date. Moore mentioned that she was interested in getting to know each other as friends and was not in a rush to take things forward.

Shemar Moore is well-known for his performances in shows like The Young and the Restless, Criminal Minds, S.W.A.T., and more.

