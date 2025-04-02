Who is Jessie Buckley married to? Personal life explored as Chernobyl star debuts baby bump

Jessie Buckley debuted her baby bump while attending the 2025 CinemaCon on Tuesday, April 1. The Chernobyl star was present during the unveiling of the first trailer for the upcoming musical monster film The Bride!

Buckley attended the CinemaCon in all-black attire and donned matching circular sunglasses. The 35-year-old will play Frankenstein's undead love interest in the film. Fans also noticed that the Chernobyl star was carrying a baby bump during her appearance at the CinemaCon.

Jessie Buckley is currently married to a man who is identified by the name "Freddie." In a January 2024 appearance on the podcast, Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware, Buckley revealed that the two had secretly tied the knot in a 2023 ceremony in Norfolk.

When Jessie Buckley lavished praise on her "gorgeous" husband

"Wicked Little Letters" European Premiere - VIP Access - Source: Getty

Jessie Buckley opened up about her wedding during her 2024 appearance on the Table Manners with Jessie and Lennie Ware podcast. Buckley revealed that the two split their time between East London and Norfolk and were happily married in the relationship.

"He is gorgeous!" she added.

While discussing their secret wedding, Buckley explained that the ceremony was arranged by two friends, Lori and Laura. Following their nuptials, the couple went on several honeymoons with their friends instead of just one.

"We actually just kind of bottled into friends' holidays. Loads of friends were going away and they rented places and were like "come with us, come with us!" she revealed.

Buckley added:

"Usually I'm away shooting something but because of the strikes everything got moved so I've had a whole year just to hang out!"

Although little is known about "Freddie," a Daily Mail report reveals that he belongs to North London's Islington and had met Buckley on a blind date that was organized by their mutual friend Marc Robinson. The latter is a music executive who had previously worked with Buckley in the 2018 film Wild Rose.

"It was acrimonious"- When Jessie Buckley revealed that she had broken up with James Norton

"Bug" - Press Night - After Party - Source: Getty

Before her relationship with "Freddie," Jessie Buckley dated McMafia actor James Norton from 2015 to 2017. However, both have been tight-lipped about their time together. In a 2018 interview with The Times, Buckley confirmed her split with Norton.

"We have broken up, yes. It was acrimonious, but it’s a tough job to have a relationship and he is a great man and we are great friends. That’s it. How diplomatic can I sound? If you are away for a year filming, you are just not physically around at points," she said.

A Belfast Telegraph report also stated that Buckley was "grateful" for her relationship with Norton.

“Obviously [talking about him] isn’t something I’m comfortable with. I’m private. I can’t help who I fall in love with. It’s about the person. He’s a great guy, and we’re great friends, and I’m really grateful it happened,” she said.

James Norton started dating Imogen Poots in 2018. The couple got engaged in 2022 until their breakup a year later.

