Who was Jimmy Buffett married to? All about his wife and marriages as iconic musician dies aged 76

Jimmy Buffett was a musician, singer-songwriter, and author, from the United States. He is recognized for some hit songs such as Margaritaville, Come Monday, A Pirate Looks at Forty, Trip Around the Sun, Changes in Latitudes, Volcano, etc.

Sadly, the legendary singer-songwriter died at the age of 76 on September 1, 2023. Buffett's staff revealed the news of his death on his official social media profile on X on Saturday morning, September 2.

The post read:

"Jimmy passed away peacefully on the night of September 1st surrounded by family, friends, music and dogs. He lived his life like a song till the very last breath and will be missed beyond measure by so many."

However, the reason behind his death was not stated. Jimmy Buffett, on the other hand, was known to be suffering from health problems since 2022.

The It's 5 O'Clock Somewhere singer was married to Jane Slagsvol since 1977, and the couple has three children. The two met in Key West, Florida, while Slagsvol was on spring break from college. Soon after that, they moved in together and then got married in 1977.

Jimmy Buffett has been married twice

Jimmy and Jane had 46 years of married life. (Image via Getty Images)

Jimmy Buffett was a popular songwriter and co-founder of two restaurant chains named after two of his best-known songs - the Margaritaville Cafe restaurant chain and the now-disabled Cheeseburger in Paradise restaurant chain. According to Celebrity Net Worth, Buffett has a net worth of $950 million as of 2023.

In May 2022, the singer announced his health difficulties that required "immediate attention", which forced him to reschedule his concert. He was then hospitalized in September 2022, which again forced him to cancel all remaining tour dates for the rest of the year.

However, he never revealed information about his problems at the time. He just stated that he was hospitalized "to address some issues that needed immediate attention."

Addressing the fans, Buffett wrote:

"Growing old is not for sissies, I promise you, you all make my life more meaningful and fulfilled than I would have ever imagined as a toe headed little boy sitting on the edge of the Gulf of Mexico. Thank you for your prayers and thoughts, your amazing years of loyalty, and just remember, 'NOT YET!'"

Jane Slagsvol, Jimmy Buffett's adored wife, has held a special place in his heart for the past 45 years. Jane and Jimmy married in 1977 and have had a lovely life together since. Jimmy commemorated their 44th wedding anniversary in 2021 with a vintage picture of them on Instagram. "With you, I'd walk anywhere," the caption read.

Jane, however, wasn't the first person Jimmy married. He was previously married to Margie Washicheck, but their marriage only lasted three years until they divorced. Soon after, Jimmy met Jane, and the two embarked on a four-decade journey together.

Jimmy Buffett had just moved to Key West from Nashville after attempting country music and had recently divorced Washichek. He had just founded the Coral Reefer Band in 1975 and was just beginning to develop his characteristic Caribbean rock genre when he met Jane.

They have had two biological kids, Savannah Jane Buffett, a radio personality on SiriusXM's Radio Margaritaville, and filmmaker Sarah Delaney. They later adopted a son and named him Cameron Marley.