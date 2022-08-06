Who is Jodi Balfour? All about Abbi Jacobson's partner as couple get engaged

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour recently got engaged. As they appeared together on the red carpet of A League of Their Own in Los Angeles, Jacobson was seen wearing a ring on her finger.

Jacobson was seen in a red dress while Balfour, a South African actress, wore a pink, drop-waist gown with one white and one red boot.

jeuparti 🏳️‍🌈 @jeuparti kızlar bomba haber ile güne başlıyoruz abbi jacobson ile jodi balfour nişanlanmış



kızlar bomba haber ile güne başlıyoruz abbi jacobson ile jodi balfour nişanlanmış https://t.co/M3UJhUKRdP

Everything known about Abbi Jacobson’s fiancée

Actress Jodi Balfour was born October 24, 1987 and raised in South Africa. She gained recognition for her performance as Gladys Witham in the Canadian television drama, Bomb Girls and as Ellen Waverly Wilson in the Apple TV+ sci-fi drama For All Mankind.

The 35-year-old was raised in Cape Town and enrolled at the University of Cape Town, followed by her participation in the Miss South Africa 2008 pageant. She graduated in 2009 and featured in several British and Canadian films and TV shows.

She gained fame following her appearance in Bomb Girls in 2013 and was the recipient of a Canadian Screen Award at the Canadian Screen Awards in 2015. She was given the award for her performance in the television film, Bomb Girls: Facing the Enemy.

Balfour played an important role in the Cinemax neo-noir crime drama series, Quarry, which ran for only one season in 2016 and was canceled the following year. She then appeared in the Apple TV+ series, For All Mankind, which received positive reviews and was recently renewed for a fourth season. Jodi appeared in another Apple TV+ show, Ted Lasso.

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour’s relationship timeline

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour have been together since 2021 (Image via abbijacobson/Instagram)

Abbi Jacobson and Jodi Balfour made the announcement of their relationship in October 2021 after reportedly keeping it hidden for a year. At the time, Jacobson wrote on Instagram:

“One year with this incredible human. Don’t know how I got so lucky.”

Balfour later shared a picture of herself and Jacobson kissing and described the relationship as the "best surprise" of her life.

Jacobson revealed in 2018 that she is bis**ual and said that she dates both men and women and that her partner must be funny and doing something they love.

Balfour came out in June last year at the end of Pride Month and said that she is ready to embrace and explore her queerness. She also noted:

“Even though it took me a long time to get here, it feels like coming home to myself in a way that’s burst life right open. Hope it’s been a happy month! I’m gonna keep celebrating. #pride.”

Abbi Jacobson is mostly known as the co-creator and co-star of the Comedy Central series Broad City. She has also voiced characters in The Mitchells vs. the Machines, The Lego Ninjago Movie, Princess Bean, Disenchantment, and more.

