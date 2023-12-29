Who is Joe Gow married to? Allegedly salacious social media account details surface as UW La Crosse Chancellor is fired 

On Wednesday, December 27, University of Wisconsin-La Crosse's Chancellor Joe Gow, a figure with a nearly 17-year tenure, was unanimously terminated by the UW Board of Regents. This decision came following the discovery of allegedly explicit videos featuring Gow and his wife, Carmen Wilson.

Joe Gow, who had previously announced his retirement intentions on August 30, planned to transition into a full-time tenured professor post-retirement. However, the revelation of explicit videos led to an expedited departure for the chancellor. The explicit content in question was allegedly posted on adult platforms such as Po*nHub and XHamster, and the couple adopted the moniker "Sexy Happy Couple."

The couple were allegedly involved in the adult film industry as well, through authored books under the pseudonyms Geri and Jay Hart. Their books, Monogamy with Benefits: How Po*n Enriches Our Relationship (2017) and Married with Benefits: Our Real-Life Adult Industry Adventures (2018), detailed their experiences within the industry, including visits to strip clubs, legal brothels, and a swinger's gathering.

Joe Gow is married to Carmen Wilson

Joe Gow is married to Carmen Wilson, and the couple has been at the center of recent controversy following Gow's termination as the University of Wisconsin-La Crosse Chancellor. Carmen Wilson, formerly a professor at UW-La Crosse and Gow's chief of staff from 2008 to 2011, has been a partner in both personal and professional aspects of Gow's life.

Their unconventional lifestyle, as revealed through allegedly explicit videos on adult platforms and two authored books under the pseudonyms Geri and Jay Hart, has garnered attention and sparked a debate on the intersection of personal choices and professional responsibilities.

UW System President Jay Rothman showed strong disapproval against Joe Gow's conduct

UW System President Jay Rothman expressed strong disapproval, stating,

“In recent days, we learned of specific conduct by Dr. Joe Gow that has subjected the university to significant reputational harm… His actions were abhorrent.”

Rothman placed Gow on administrative leave, and an outside law firm has been engaged to conduct a thorough investigation.

Provost Betsy Morgan has assumed the role of interim chancellor, and she assured students of her commitment to providing stable leadership during this transitional period. Some students have started a petition on change.org to reinstate Gow, citing their support for the chancellor despite the controversy.

Gow's termination echoes a previous disciplinary action in 2018 when then-UW System President Ray Cross denied him a pay raise for inviting adult film performer Nina Hartley to speak at a campus event promoting free speech.