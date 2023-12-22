"Had everybody's support until you turned it into a guessing game": Christian Keyes assault by 'powerful man' leaves internet divided 

Christian Keyes has left the internet divided after he refused to reveal the name of his purported harasser. The 48-year-old actor and model spoke about facing s*xual harassment in the Hollywood industry on Saturday, Dec. 16, during his Instagram Live.

Keyes claimed that the unidentified person offered him a hefty amount of money to strip and sleep with him. The actor, though, refused the offer. Netizens extended their sympathy and support to the actor.

However, speculations about who his perpetrator could be started brewing on the internet. Keyes took to the comments under The Neighborhood Talk’s post on his emotional Instagram Live and wrote:

“If I say who it is, it will break y’all hearts”

Expand Tweet

While some people resonated with his reluctance and sympathized with it, a few others wondered whether the actor was intentionally withholding his alleged harasser’s identity to gain attention and clout.

Keyes shared an interview clip with @altblackstar on Instagram on Thursday, where he wrote that he would not respond to negative and ignorant comments.

Christian Keyes also criticized people for taking the alleged harasser's name in the comments after he refused to reveal it himself. He reposted a screenshot of his comment on his Instagram stories as well.

People have since been divided. One user commented on The Neighborhood Talk's post on the same and said that the actor had everyone's support before he made it a "guessing game".

Some slam Christian Keyes for not naming his harasser. (Image via Instagram/@The Neighborhood Talk)

Internet reacts to Christian Keyes' reluctance to name his alleged harasser

Many called Christian Keyes out for not exposing the identity of the billionaire who harassed him, as per his claim.

They accused the actor of trying to seek attention. One user even said that he's probably trying to claim some money from a possible lawsuit against the perpetrator.

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

A few others, though, spoke in support of Christian Keyes and condemned others for demanding that he reveal the name. They wrote one would be naturally scared if they were in Keyes' shoes, as the harasser is powerful and can ruin Keyes' career.

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Keyes leaves the internet divided as he refuses to name his alleged harasser. (Image via Instagram/@theneighborhoodtalk)

Several netizens speculated popular actor and director Tyler Perry to be Keyes' alleged harasser. However, Christian liked a tweet that entailed that Perry could not be the culprit.