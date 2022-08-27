Who was Joey DeFrancesco? Tributes pour in as Jazz trumpeter and Miles Davis associate dies aged 51

Jazz organist and trumpeter Joey DeFrancesco recently passed away at the age of 51. The news was revealed by his wife and manager on social media, but they didn't disclose the cause of his death.

DeFrancesco released more than 30 albums and recorded as a sideman with famous performers like Miles Davis, Houston Person, and John McLaughlin. He signed his first record deal when he was 16 and recorded and toured with artists like Larry Coryell, Danny Gatton, Elvin Jones, Pat Martino, Joe Lovano, David Sanborn, and more.

Everything we know about Joey DeFrancesco

Born on April 10, 1971, Joey DeFrancesco was born into a musical family. His grandfather Joseph DeFrancesco was a jazz musician while his father “Papa” John DeFrancesco was an organist. He studied music at the Philadelphia High School for the Creative and Performing Arts.

Joey signed his first record contract with Colombia Records when he was just 16 before releasing his first record All of Me. He toured with Miles Davis and played the keyboard on Davis’ album, Amandla. Following his record deal with Colombia Records, he released five more albums including Where Were You, Part III, Reboppin, and Live at the 5 Spot.

Joey DeFrancesco was a jazz organist, trumpeter, saxophonist, and singer (Image via Andrew Lipovsky/Getty Images)

Joey toured with his quartet when he was 18 and collaborated with John McLaughlin, Miles Davis, and the lead of the Mahavishnu Orchestra. He founded the group Free Spirits with McLaughlin and Dennis Chambers and they toured for four years.

The Springfield, Pennsylvania native recorded his album Incredible! Live at the San Francisco Jazz Festival in 1999 which also featured Jimmy Smith. This was followed by another album, Legacy, in 2004 and he also appeared as Frank D in the 2009 musical romance film, Moonlight Serenade. DeFrancesco was also the composer and producer of the film.

He was nominated at the Grammy Awards for his album Never Can Say Goodbye: The Music for Michael Jackson, a tribute to Michael Jackson. He also paid tribute to Frank Sinatra, with Joey DeFrancesco plays Sinatra his way, followed by a tribute to Jimmy Smith. He released his 29th recording, 40, on his 40th birthday in 2011.

He was a multi-instrumentalist and recorded on keyboards and trumpets alongside performing as a singer and saxophonist. He was nominated four times at the Grammy Awards and won the Down Beat Critics Poll (organ) nine times. He was an inaugural member of the Hammond Hall of Fame and was inducted with other musicians in 2013.

Netizens pay tribute to the legendary musician on Twitter

Throughout his career as a musician, Joey DeFrancesco has gained recognition for being a flawless jazz organist, trumpeter, saxophonist, and singer. Twitter was flooded with tributes when people heard about his demise.

Tonic: The Funky Groove Show @FunkyGrooveShow RIP to legendary jazz organ monster and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Joey DeFrancesco. He had an incredible knack for laying down the Funk in all the right places. He worked with so many incredible fellow musicians of diverse backgrounds. This loss is incalculable… RIP to legendary jazz organ monster and multi-instrumentalist extraordinaire Joey DeFrancesco. He had an incredible knack for laying down the Funk in all the right places. He worked with so many incredible fellow musicians of diverse backgrounds. This loss is incalculable… https://t.co/jzRqsCenSW

John Mclaughlin @jmcl_gtr Good bye to my brother Joey deFrancesco. We shared some of the greatest concerts of my life . We’ll miss you!!! Good bye to my brother Joey deFrancesco. We shared some of the greatest concerts of my life . We’ll miss you!!! https://t.co/EPImvI5GB8

Jessica Webster @A2Jess

Very sad news tonight about Joey D. When Joey DeFrancesco was a teenager, Miles Davis took him on the road for a European tour. This is the moment Miles first noticed him - on a Philly TV show. Check out baby @mcbridesworld too.Very sad news tonight about Joey D. When Joey DeFrancesco was a teenager, Miles Davis took him on the road for a European tour. This is the moment Miles first noticed him - on a Philly TV show. Check out baby @mcbridesworld too. Very sad news tonight about Joey D. https://t.co/AdR0HHUCgp

Peter Erskine @petererskine Just read the news about Joey DeFrancesco’s death and am absolutely crushed. Easily the most swinging musician of our time. RIP, maestro. You shall be missed. Just read the news about Joey DeFrancesco’s death and am absolutely crushed. Easily the most swinging musician of our time. RIP, maestro. You shall be missed.

Alex Jazzman @venencia_alex Joey DeFrancesco (April 10, 1971 – August 25, 2022) was an American jazz organist, trumpeter, saxophonist and occasional singer.[3] He has released more than 30 albums under his own name, and has recorded extensively as a side musician with such leading performers as Miles Davis, Joey DeFrancesco (April 10, 1971 – August 25, 2022) was an American jazz organist, trumpeter, saxophonist and occasional singer.[3] He has released more than 30 albums under his own name, and has recorded extensively as a side musician with such leading performers as Miles Davis, https://t.co/R3JYemnR68

Daniel Bennett @DanielBennettNY He emanated pure joy and love for the music. Joey DeFrancesco made us all smile. Rest in Peace. He emanated pure joy and love for the music. Joey DeFrancesco made us all smile. Rest in Peace. ✨He emanated pure joy and love for the music. Joey DeFrancesco made us all smile. Rest in Peace. https://t.co/in4RYZfu0j

Rufus @TeKanawa One of the best jazz organists to ever do it. Tonight, we honor him. Will be going live here real soon. RIP. Absolutely gutted to hear we lost Joey Defrancesco tonight.One of the best jazz organists to ever do it. Tonight, we honor him. Will be going live here real soon. RIP. Absolutely gutted to hear we lost Joey Defrancesco tonight. 😔 One of the best jazz organists to ever do it. Tonight, we honor him. Will be going live here real soon. RIP.

He is survived by his wife Gloria DeFrancesco and daughter Ashley Blue DeFrancesco. As mentioned earlier, the cause of the musician's death wasn't revealed until the time of writing.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Madhur Dave