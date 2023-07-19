Who is John Amos married to? All about his wives and children as his son is arrested

John Amos' son, K.C. Amos, was recently arrested on charges of sending inappropriate messages to his sister and John's daughter, Shannon. He has also been accused of sending pictures to Shannon that featured guns.

The legal documents reveal that K.C. was arrested on the weekend after Shannon filed a complaint with the authorities. Speaking to the West Orange Police Department, Shannon said that K.C.'s messages included details of his links with different gangs.

She further stated that K.C.'s messages included pictures of a handgun and rifle alongside videos where he fired the handgun in an open field. Shannon added that K.C. is suffering from bipolar disorder, which made him believe that she hired someone for his murder, and she is now worried that he might respond.

K.C. Amos is a director and was born to John's first wife, Noel J. Mickelson. John was married to Noel from 1965 to 1975 and then to Lillian Lehman from 1978 to 1979.

John Amos married twice and is the father of two children

John Amos has appeared in many films and TV shows over the years. However, his personal life has also been in the spotlight. He has tied the knot twice in his life.

He first married Noel J. Mickelson in 1965, and they became the parents of two children, Shannon Amos and K.C. Amos. The duo separated in 1975. Noel was an artist and equestrian, and she finished her graduation from Colorado State University. Noel passed away in 2016.

John then exchanged vows with actress Lillian Lehman in 1978. The marriage did not last long, eventually leading to a divorce in 1979. Lillian has appeared in films like Evan Almighty alongside TV shows like General Hospital, ER, Cold Case, and more.

K.C. Amos and Shannon Amos have also followed in the footsteps of their father. K.C. is an actor, director, and producer, while Shannon is a writer and producer. Shannon is also the head of Afterglow Multimedia, LLC.

Shannon Amos claimed that John Amos was a victim of elder abuse

Back in May this year, John Amos was taken to the hospital after becoming a victim of elder abuse, as per Shannon Amos. However, John denied the claims, and his representative, Belinda, also confirmed the same.

Complex reported that Shannon was informed about her father being admitted to the ICU and that she had a word with him on FaceTime, which could not be completed as John was in a lot of pain. John's response came after Shannon launched a GoFundMe page.

Dr.LyndaBarnes @MrsBarnesII

“Good Times” star and “America’s Dad” John Amos doesn’t want any of the money his daughter crowdfunded on his behalf … and now her GoFundMe has been taken down. John’s daughter, Shannon Amos, had be… 'Good Times' Star John Amos Declines Daughter's Charity, GoFundMe Shut Down“Good Times” star and “America’s Dad” John Amos doesn’t want any of the money his daughter crowdfunded on his behalf … and now her GoFundMe has been taken down. John’s daughter, Shannon Amos, had be… pic.twitter.com/k0VE1QhOyZ

The description on the GoFundMe page stated that Shannon last heard from her father on May 14, 2023. After the FaceTime conversation, Shannon claimed that her father was a victim of elder abuse and financial exploitation and that she was willing to seek the help of the Colorado Bureau of Investigations and the local sheriff's department.

Shannon wrote on the page that her father needs the best treatment and that all the valuable items are missing from his residence. She added that they need help with John's legal and medical expenses and that the fund will give him justice and security.

John Amos is famous for his appearances on TV shows like In the House, The West Wing, and Men in Trees.