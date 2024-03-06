Who was Jon Medwick? All about the New York cartoonist who plunged to his death in apparent suicide

Jon Medwick, a 62-year-old cartoonist who also held a day job as a copywriter for WebMD, reportedly jumped from his 15th-floor Chelsea apartment on Tuesday, March 5, despite his girlfriend’s desperate attempts to save his life, according to the New York Post.

Trigger warning: This article covers suicide. Readers’ discretion is advised.

According to the outlet, the incident occurred early Tuesday morning. Medwick’s girlfriend reportedly tried to save her boyfriend by trying to grab him and hold him back after waking to find him standing at the window of the Chelsea co-op. However, the victim reportedly plunged to his death despite the girlfriend’s desperate attempt to save his life.

Medwick lived in the building for years before his girlfriend reportedly moved in with him just before the COVID-19 pandemic. Police told the New York Post the victim was depressed before he jumped from the window of his apartment.

Jon Medwick held a day job working as a freelance Copy Supervisor for multiple healthcare organizations

Jon Medwick's Facebook page described him as a "New York-based storyboard artist for commercial or feature productions." The New York Post, citing the residents, reported that Medwick mainly worked from home, and sometimes clients would come to the building to get their artwork.

According to his LinkedIn Page, Medwick held a day job working as a freelance Copy Supervisor for multiple healthcare organizations. His last job was listed as a freelance Copy Supervisor for Evoke Group.

He graduated from S.I. Newhouse School of Public Communications at Syracuse University and held a B.S. in Advertising, public policy, and communications in 1992. His LinkedIn profile said prior to freelancing as a copy supervisor/writer, he worked full-time at WebMD, where he created digital content for a range of clients, including Genentech, Merck, Pfizer, and Novartis. Part of his bio read:

“I’m a copywriter with a talent for taking lots of diverse and complex points of view and information and distilling them into simple, memorable, big ideas that motivate and inspire consumers--helping brands define their unique voice and competitive space with a solid understanding of brand partnerships or experiential work.”

The New York Post, citing a resident from the building, reported that Jon Medwick's apartment was located at the back of the building.

“His apartment is at the back of the building. From what they were saying he jumped from his apartment window.”

Another resident told the Post the victim’s girlfriend was visibly distraught when the Emergency responders were taking Jon Medwick to the hospital after his death.

“I did see the girlfriend. She looked distraught. She kept saying her legs were hurting … I don’t know if she was nervous. EMS took her.”

Police said they do not suspect foul play in the case.

If you are struggling with suicidal thoughts, you can dial the 24/7 National Suicide Prevention hotline at 988 or go to SuicidePreventionLifeline.org.