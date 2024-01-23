Who is Jordana Jacobs? How I Met Your Mother star Josh Radnor marries psychologist in a blizzard

How I met your Mother star, Josh Radnor, married Jordana Jacobs, a psychologist in Brooklyn, on January 6. The couple got married amidst a snowstorm in 20-degree evening air.

On Friday, Josh took to Instagram to reveal that they tied the knot on a snowy weekend. The actor also revealed that the couple got married, "two weeks ago" at Cedar Lakes Estate in Hudson Valley, New York.

As per NY Times, guests attending the wedding received bags containing, incense sticks, an incense dish, CBD tincture, and an "intention kit" with paper and a pen." Nelson the Dog, the couple's Labradoodle was also present at the wedding as a groomsman.

The couple talked about their charming love story in a New York Times profile published on Friday and revealed they met at a sound meditation retreat in February 2022.

Who is Jordana Jacobs?

Jordana Jacobs is a Brooklyn-based clinical psychologist. Dr. Jacobs lives a subway ride from her close-knit family and has graduated from Tufts University. She has received her doctorate of clinical psychology from Long Island University, Brooklyn.

Jordana met Josh Radnor during a sound meditation retreat in upstate New York along with 30 other people. As per the New York Times, during the retreat, a psychedelic mixture was ingested before lying on the floor at opposite sides of a large room. Their eyes were covered with masks as they listened to singing bowls and chimes.

While talking about the reason behind her visit to the retreat, she revealed,

"These experiences have been powerful for me in understanding who I am."

As per Radnor, this is when they slid into each other's consciousness. Radnor revealed that at that moment, a voice told him,

"That's her. That's your woman."

After meeting on the sound meditation retreat, Jordana revealed that she had a conversation with her heart, which told her,

"You know that man over there across the room, Josh? You're drawn to him."

The two had met a day before this incident, which started the onset of the three-day retreat centered around meditation "ceremony."

Radnor also told the Times that after being introduced to Jordana Jacobs in the retreat the two began texting one another immediately and began a monthlong courting.

"we were constantly in touch, sharing things we had written and things we had made. Thoughts, feelings, insights."

After Josh moved to New York City for Hulu's Fleishman Is in Trouble, the two began dating, leading to Josh's permanent move to the city. The couple got engaged in May 2023, in Joshua Tree, Calif.

Josh sublet a friend's apartment in Brooklyn and invited Jordana Jacobs for dinner.

"We had a really beautiful and intense and powerful first date where we went very date."

He said that on the date night, he developed a "vulnerability hangover".

As per Times, Josh got emotional during the vow ceremony and told Jordana,

"I look into the infinity of your green eyes, I know that my not having gotten married until now was not due to some brokenness in me. The truth is, I didn't get married until now because I was waiting for you."

As per the New York Times, the wedding ceremony followed Jewish wedding traditions and was led by Jacob Azia, the couple's friend and Universal Life Church minister.