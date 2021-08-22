Who was Joseph Taheim Bryan? Tributes pour in as Ice-T's writer-producer friend is fatally shot

Crime rates in New York City continue to surge and Joseph Taheim Bryan, the writer and producer, is the latest victim.

The 50 year old was fatally shot in Long Island on August 19. The film producer recently worked with friend and actor Ice-T who broke the news online. Taheim Bryan was shot at 7 times before being admitted to Mount Sinai Hospital, Manhattan.

Ice-T took to Twitter revealing that the gunman “followed him home and murdered him”.

Bryan was allegedly sitting in his Mercedez Benz when the shooter was dropped off near the producer’s car, proceeded to walk towards it and then opened fire.

MFs Killed my friend last night.I’m not in a good place behind this.Taheim was a GOOD dude making Positive moves.He wrote & we made the film EqualStandard together.He leaves a Wife&Daughter.Dirty MFs followed him home and Murdered him.Pic @iamtaheim1st @mobbdeephavoc @tobiastruv pic.twitter.com/eo6vcMc1zn — ICE T (@FINALLEVEL) August 20, 2021

Tributes pour in for Taheim Bryan

Taheim Bryan was born and raised in Queens. The writer reportedly made a living selling drugs as a youth, which eventually led to his arrest while he was in his 20s.

When he was released from prison, Taheim Bryan’s first job included being in charge of the mailroom of Loud Records. He leveraged the relationships he built and eventually climbed the ladder in the music industry.

Rest In Power Taheim Bryan 🕊 — The Conduit 🇬🇭 (@Baba_LP_7) August 21, 2021

Wait Taheim Bryan… wow smh — C-Mone🙃💋 (@Yesmonewrites) August 20, 2021

I’m absolutely crushed just learned my friend #TaheimBryan was murdered last night. His film was released in May #EqualStandard Hey .@FINALLEVEL Prayers for our friend #RIP pic.twitter.com/BKKROxYmML — Film is the canvas of dreams (@FilmSchoolRooki) August 21, 2021

Taheim Bryan 🙌🏽🙌🏽 wow! 2020-2021 has been something else. #TaheimBryan — ByMargo (@CoxMargo) August 20, 2021

Dude, film maker Taheim Bryan, got killed last night. He was just in QB

w/Nas at the video shoot. Damn🤦🏽‍♂️ — G Code (@capo8197) August 20, 2021

That Taheim Bryan murder is pretty sad. — Ant Akhenaten (@AntEscrow) August 20, 2021

Taheim Bryan spent close to 20 years in the R&B and Hip Hop scene and eventually transitioned to the film industry. The producer has high-profile connections, including Fat Joe and Ice- T.

Bryan entered the film industry with his debut film, "Equal Standard". The movie, released last year, was about racial tensions which features Robert Clohessy, Anthony “Trench” and Ice-T.

Taheim Bryan wrote, produced and co-directed the film, which went on to win the Independent Filmmaker Day Award. He also produced The Business Man in 2014.

According to iMDb, the producer-writer was working on "Sanctioning Evil" at the time of his death. The movie is reportedly under post-production and is set to be released this year.

Such a powerful movie he brought to life with all you talented souls you can feel what a impact he had pouring his heart & soul into it and how much he reached out thanking his fans for watching it he was so grateful and appreciated it so heartbreaking sorry for you're loss — CassMarie0531 (@cassM0531) August 20, 2021

May he get justice. Such bullshit. Love to you and the family. 💙 — Sunny💙🏳️‍🌈 (@PeachyxSunshine) August 20, 2021

I can't even like this because it breaks my heart so so much 😔 I'm so very sorry fam. There really are some dirty, careless, no good MFs in this world and they take away all of the great things in our lives. I'm sending you and his family and friends so much love and prayers 🙏 — Emily L Mitchell (@EmilyLMitchell1) August 20, 2021

An online chat forum claimed that Taheim Bryan was hanging out with childhood friend and rap legend Nas, a day before his death. The NYPD has not identified the shooter as of yet.

