Who was Nicole Flanagan? 42-year old escort found dead in a barrel after last being seen with a "SNOW gang" member

High-end escort Nicole Flanagan was recently found dead on the streets of New Jersey. On August 13, 2021, police discovered the woman’s bare corpse in a 55-gallon barrel near the Teaneck Road & Hobart Street area.

According to New Jersey Police, the harsh discovery was made after residents of Ridgefield Park spotted an odd container at the end of the road and complained of a foul smell.

As per surveillance footage from the night before the discovery, a man was seen rolling out the mysterious barrel on a luggage rack from the 95 Wall Street building. The container was then mounted in a U-Haul van around 10:45 pm on Thursday.

The security guard reportedly questioned the man regarding the luggage, but he informed the guard that he was moving. The large drum was dumped on the New Jersey road along with a pile of trash. An on-duty police officer first discovered Nicole Flanagan’s body after he removed the lid of the barrel.

Flanagan was also spotted on a surveillance camera on the night of her demise. According to the Daily Mail, she was reportedly last seen entering the building with a member of the infamous Snow Gang.

The Snow Gang has reportedly been active in Queens since 2013. The gang's name reportedly stands for ‘Showin’ N***as Our Worth’ or ‘Swagger N***as Operate With.' The gang also identifies as LOE or ‘Loyalty over Everything.’

Several members of the gang were previously convicted of illegal possession of weapons, racketeering, gun violence, and attempted murder. According to NYPD, the posh building where Nicole Flanagan was seen with the alleged SNOW member has been under police scrutiny.

The 95 Wall Street Building in New York (Image via Getty Images)

The 22-story building serves as office space and rented Airbnb apartments. Police previously raided the top floor of the high-end building in Manhattan’s business district. According to the New York Post, a resident reportedly mentioned that Nicole Flanagan moved into the building with two men in their early 20s.

The man reportedly heard them arguing in the past, and Flanagan reportedly moved out later. Police are in the search for suspects in this case. The man told the media,

“The police are still up there and they’re looking for the two guys. I know them. I see them all the time. The police asked me if I smelled anything funny. But [the two men] smoked pot 24/7. I just smelled pot and bad air freshener, but I didn’t smell anything out of the ordinary.”

Another neighbor told the Daily News that the guys seemed “okay”:

“They were OK guys. They would stop and talk. They were loud and would play hip-hop music but they seemed harmless. You never know. One day they seem harmless, but one day you're in a barrel in New Jersey.”

Investigations regarding Nicole Flanagan’s death are currently underway by the NYPD and New Jersey Police Departments. According to a doctor from Bergen County, no signs of any injuries were found on the dead body. The examiner has now asked for a toxicology test.

Who was Nicole Flanagan?

Nicole Flanagan was last seen in the 95 Wall Street Building before her death (Image via Facebook and Getty Images)

Nicole Flanagan was a 42-year-old high-end escort from New York City. She was previously a resident of Greenwich, Connecticut, and lived in the Fordham sector of the Bronx. She was reportedly about to celebrate her 43rd birthday next month.

Flanagan has a criminal history and has reportedly been arrested on prostitution and drug-related charges in the past. She was also the mother of three children. Her former boyfriend Ray Underwood told the Daily Mail that she was a loving mother:

“She had three beautiful children that adored her, and loved her.”

Underwood shares a son with Nicole Flanagan and currently lives in Connecticut. He reportedly received custody of their child after the duo parted ways. He also mentioned that Flanagan did not deserve a tragic demise:

“I don’t care what she did. I don’t care who she was with. I don’t care. No one deserves to have that done to her, especially a mother of three.”

Police reportedly kept Nicole Flanagan’s identity under wraps after discovering the body due to investigative procedures. News of her death was confirmed after a fingerprint scan. Officials are also looking for the U-Haul truck that was used to carry the barrel.

The incident of Nicole Flanagan’s harrowing death left the local community in shock. A memorial service has reportedly been organized for the mother-of-three from 4 to 8:00 pm on August 26, 2021. The gathering will take place at the Leo P. Gallagher & Son Funeral Home in Connecticut.

