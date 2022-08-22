Who did Josephine Tewson play in Keeping up Appearances? Tributes pour in as English TV star dies aged 91

Actress Josephine Tewson passed away on August 18 at the age of 91. The news was revealed by her agent Jean Diamond.
Diamond added that Tewson died at Denville Hall in North London, a care home for actors and other members of the entertainment industry. The actress' cause of death remains unknown and further details on her funeral shall be disclosed soon.
Josephine Tewson’s character in Keeping Up Appearances
Josephine Tewson portrayed Elizabeth Warden in the BBC1 sitcom, Keeping Up Appearances, between 1990 and 1995. The character was Hyacinth’s friendly and tolerant neighbor who lived at at number 24, Blossom Avenue. Hyacinth calls her Elizabeth but she's most referred to as Liz throughout the show.
In season two of the series, Elizabeth's brother Emmett also shifts to her place. Although she's busy with her brother, Liz doesn't decline Hyancinth's frequent invitations for coffee.
Liz also sympathizes with Hyacinth as the latter is despised by everyone and is Hyacinth's only friend.
Although her family is barely shown in the series, Liz is married to Mr. Warden, who remains absent throughout the series. It was later revealed that he worked abroad as the pair were having trouble with their marriage. Liz also has a daughter named Gail, who didn't make an appearance in the series.
She is also the owner of a white 1988 Austin Metro, which has been spotted in most of the episodes.
Everything we know about Josephine Tewson
Also known as Josephine Ann Tewson, she was born to professional musician William and nurse Kate. After finishing school, she enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and completed her graduation in 1952.
Tewson initially appeared in sketch comedies like David Frost on Sunday and Hark at Barker followed by a BBC Radio Comedy show. She appeared in other shows like Z-Cars and The Charlie Drake Show along with sitcoms like Shelley and Clarence.
Tewson then appeared in the ITV sitcom Odd Man Out and the 1984 children’s film, Gabrielle and the Doodleman. She eventually became popular for her role in Keeping Up Appearances. She continued to appear on other shows like Last of the Summer Wine, Comedy Connections, and The Two Ronnies.
Josephine was featured in shows like Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders, and Doctors. She portrayed a school teacher in an advertisement for Sugar Puffs I Want My Honey during the 80s and 90s and a commercial for Nabisco Fruit Newtons in 1997.
She also launched her show, Still Keeping Up Appearances? in 2012 and toured across the UK until 2019.
Netizens pay tribute on Twitter
Josephine Tewson gained fame in the entertainment industry for her flawless performances. When people heard about her death, they flooded Twitter with tributes for the actress.
Tewson was married to Leonard Rossiter between 1958 and 1961 and later she married Henry Newman in 1972. Newman passed away in 1980.
