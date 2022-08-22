Who did Josephine Tewson play in Keeping up Appearances? Tributes pour in as English TV star dies aged 91

Actress Josephine Tewson passed away on August 18 at the age of 91. The news was revealed by her agent Jean Diamond.

Diamond added that Tewson died at Denville Hall in North London, a care home for actors and other members of the entertainment industry. The actress' cause of death remains unknown and further details on her funeral shall be disclosed soon.

Lewis @lewispringle Josephine Tewson’s finest moment in Keeping Up Appearances when Elizabeth practises handling Hyacinth’s Royal Doulton china… She worked SO well with Patricia Routledge. RIP Josephine. Josephine Tewson’s finest moment in Keeping Up Appearances when Elizabeth practises handling Hyacinth’s Royal Doulton china… She worked SO well with Patricia Routledge. RIP Josephine. https://t.co/U87HJ80R33

fintothewoods @finianhackett RIP Josephine Tewson aka the brilliant Elizabeth in Keeping Up Appearances RIP Josephine Tewson aka the brilliant Elizabeth in Keeping Up Appearances 💔 https://t.co/xKVvYlN5kE

Josephine Tewson’s character in Keeping Up Appearances

Josephine Tewson portrayed Elizabeth Warden in the BBC1 sitcom, Keeping Up Appearances, between 1990 and 1995. The character was Hyacinth’s friendly and tolerant neighbor who lived at at number 24, Blossom Avenue. Hyacinth calls her Elizabeth but she's most referred to as Liz throughout the show.

In season two of the series, Elizabeth's brother Emmett also shifts to her place. Although she's busy with her brother, Liz doesn't decline Hyancinth's frequent invitations for coffee.

Liz also sympathizes with Hyacinth as the latter is despised by everyone and is Hyacinth's only friend.

Although her family is barely shown in the series, Liz is married to Mr. Warden, who remains absent throughout the series. It was later revealed that he worked abroad as the pair were having trouble with their marriage. Liz also has a daughter named Gail, who didn't make an appearance in the series.

She is also the owner of a white 1988 Austin Metro, which has been spotted in most of the episodes.

Everything we know about Josephine Tewson

Ronnie Barker and Josephine Tewson pictured during filming for the BBC television sitcom Clarence (Image via Don Smith/Getty Images)

Also known as Josephine Ann Tewson, she was born to professional musician William and nurse Kate. After finishing school, she enrolled at the Royal Academy of Dramatic Art and completed her graduation in 1952.

Tewson initially appeared in sketch comedies like David Frost on Sunday and Hark at Barker followed by a BBC Radio Comedy show. She appeared in other shows like Z-Cars and The Charlie Drake Show along with sitcoms like Shelley and Clarence.

Tewson then appeared in the ITV sitcom Odd Man Out and the 1984 children’s film, Gabrielle and the Doodleman. She eventually became popular for her role in Keeping Up Appearances. She continued to appear on other shows like Last of the Summer Wine, Comedy Connections, and The Two Ronnies.

Josephine was featured in shows like Heartbeat, Midsomer Murders, and Doctors. She portrayed a school teacher in an advertisement for Sugar Puffs I Want My Honey during the 80s and 90s and a commercial for Nabisco Fruit Newtons in 1997.

She also launched her show, Still Keeping Up Appearances? in 2012 and toured across the UK until 2019.

Netizens pay tribute on Twitter

Josephine Tewson gained fame in the entertainment industry for her flawless performances. When people heard about her death, they flooded Twitter with tributes for the actress.

Nick Levine @mrnicklevine RIP Josephine Tewson. Elizabeth's scenes being terrorised by Hyacinth while trying to drink a cup of coffee are iconic, hilarious and beautifully performed. RIP Josephine Tewson. Elizabeth's scenes being terrorised by Hyacinth while trying to drink a cup of coffee are iconic, hilarious and beautifully performed. https://t.co/rOoK5VKXhk

Pip @pipmadeley RIP Josephine Tewson. As good a foil as any sitcom writer or actor could ever wish for and with flawless comic timing to boot. RIP Josephine Tewson. As good a foil as any sitcom writer or actor could ever wish for and with flawless comic timing to boot. https://t.co/OehZ65V4jG

Linda Regan @Linda_Regan It has been a sad week. The wonderful Duggie Brown also King Rat of the Grand Order of Water Rats, has gone to the big theatre in the sky, and now the lovely Josephine Tewson who Brian worked with and adored, in Last of the Sunmer Wine. May they both RIP.

Both will be very missed It has been a sad week. The wonderful Duggie Brown also King Rat of the Grand Order of Water Rats, has gone to the big theatre in the sky, and now the lovely Josephine Tewson who Brian worked with and adored, in Last of the Sunmer Wine. May they both RIP.Both will be very missed

Derek Faye 😊☕️ @HeyHeyDerekFaye

The Dick Emery show, Last of the Summer Wine, Odd Man out (with John Inman), Shelley and Elizabeth in Keeping up appearances. Thank you for the laughs ☹️ 🤣☹️ RIP Josephine Tewson.The Dick Emery show, Last of the Summer Wine, Odd Man out (with John Inman), Shelley and Elizabeth in Keeping up appearances. Thank you for the laughs ☹️🤣☹️ RIP Josephine Tewson. The Dick Emery show, Last of the Summer Wine, Odd Man out (with John Inman), Shelley and Elizabeth in Keeping up appearances. Thank you for the laughs ☹️😄🤣☹️ https://t.co/aZJ3Jm2g0T

𝑱𝒐𝒂𝒏 𝑾𝒂𝒍𝒔𝒉 💗✌👑 @gingersnaps82 🕊 you brought so much laughter to our screens !! My fave British comedy to watch growing up . RIP Josephine Tewson aka Elizabeth🕊 you brought so much laughter to our screens !! #RIPJosephineTewson My fave British comedy to watch growing up . RIP Josephine Tewson aka Elizabeth 🙏🕊 you brought so much laughter to our screens !! #RIPJosephineTewson https://t.co/foL9A1jlqO

Jackie ☘️ @Jacquel10479935 So sad to hear of the passing of Josephine Tewson. RIP So sad to hear of the passing of Josephine Tewson. RIP ❤️ https://t.co/pnjhB9nByN

suzyallthatglitters @suzyglitter1

Lovely Lady . Her first husband was Leonard Rossiter 1958–1961)

#RIP #JosephineTewson Rip Josephine Tewson aged 91Lovely Lady . Her first husband was Leonard Rossiter 1958–1961) Rip Josephine Tewson aged 91 Lovely Lady . Her first husband was Leonard Rossiter 1958–1961) #RIP #JosephineTewson https://t.co/fvNp0BpSo5

tiña colada🍹 @BRATTYBARBlE RIP Josephine Tewson. Liz was camp as tits and a true ambassador for those of us with anxiety. Hope she’s attending a candlelight supper in the sky tonight🕯 RIP Josephine Tewson. Liz was camp as tits and a true ambassador for those of us with anxiety. Hope she’s attending a candlelight supper in the sky tonight🕯 https://t.co/TF5qIOGYwQ

Mac @Admiral_JKirk

RIP RIP Josephine Tewson who sadly passed away today. She will be forever fondly remembered as the long suffering neighbour, Elizabeth, in Keeping Up Appearances. Her cup breaking skills were magical! Her role in Clarence was great tooRIP RIP Josephine Tewson who sadly passed away today. She will be forever fondly remembered as the long suffering neighbour, Elizabeth, in Keeping Up Appearances. Her cup breaking skills were magical! Her role in Clarence was great too😂RIP🙏 https://t.co/F8O1PXJf7e

Tewson was married to Leonard Rossiter between 1958 and 1961 and later she married Henry Newman in 1972. Newman passed away in 1980.

