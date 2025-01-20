Who is Joy Villa? Biracial singer wears pro-Trump MAGA gown at inauguration event

On Saturday, January 18, California-born singer Princess Joy Villa turned heads with her custom MAGA gown at the Official Hispanic Inaugural Ball. The event was hosted at the Omni Shoreham Hotel's Marquee Lounge in Washington, DC.

The singer credited fashion designer Andre Soriano for her outfit. The royal blue gown with a slit had "MAKE AMERICA GREAT AGAIN" written on it. The gown’s train also featured Trump's name in bold letters.

Joy, who has been vocal about her support for Donald Trump and his policies, reportedly told the New York Post she felt "free" and "s*xy" draped in the MAGA gown.

According to the outlet, Joy said the outfit is worth $10,000. The singer shared a photo from the event on Instagram with Senator Ted Cruz next to her.

Joy heaped praise on Cruz, calling him " a champion for American values, freedom, and our Constitution."

Joy Villa added:

"We had an incredible conversation about the importance of staying true to our principles, supporting small businesses, and keeping America GREAT."

The Hispanic Inaugural Ball celebrated the achievements, contributions, and impact of the U.S. Hispanic community.

The official website of the event named Donald Trump Jr., Robert F. Kennedy Jr., Tulsi Gabbard, Sen. Marco Rubio, Sen. Ted Cruz, Alex Garcia, Sean Duffy, and others as the committee chairs.

Joy Villa's past pro-Trump MAGA outfits

The Hispanic Inaugural Ball was not the first time Joy Villa sported a MAGA-themed outfit. She wore a similar royal blue gown with the MAGA slogan at the 2017 Grammys. The singer has made repeated efforts to express her support for Trump through her embellishment over the years.

At the 2020 Grammys, Joy's outfit reflected border security issues. During a red-carpet interview, she credited her designer Desi, and showed off her purse that had "Make America Great Again" written on it.

Joy said her outfit, which featured barbed wires at the back, represented "the wall". Joy said:

"This is what I believe in. I believe in the president. I just released an album called Home Sweet Home, and it's all about my love for America."

Born to an African-American mother and an Italian Argentinian father, Joy Villa grew up with Christian beliefs and took lessons in "spiritual and religious philosophies".

According to Joy's LinkedIn, she became a vegetarian at 11, and eventually a vegan at 18. She further wrote in her bio:

"I tour 25 countries a year. I can pack a punch! I dream big. I'm obsessed with success."

Joy attended Lompoc Senior High School and went to Harvard University. Her first musical act was at the age of 5, at a theatre. Joy has contributed to music in the rock and roll genre, with songs like Vagabond, Cold Wind, Empty, Run and Hide, Voice Over Violence, Get Your Freedom, and many more.

Joy Villa also memorialized her support for Trump in her songs, including Make America Great Again!, The Star Spangled Banner, and Home Sweet Home.

Aside from music, Joy also pursues fitness as a mantra and works as a specialist at Joy Villa Fitness. Joy Villa is married to aspiring comedian Jeremy Lifsey.

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback