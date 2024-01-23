Who was Julie Burnell? Vera season 13 episode 3 pays tribute to ITV Studios production head

Julie Burnell, the late head of production for drama at ITV Studios, was honored in the 13th season of ITV's detective drama, Vera. Episode 3, featuring Brenda Blethyn's DCI Vera Stanhope, skillfully tackles a challenging murder case involving a chip shop owner. The narrative takes an emotional turn as it pays homage to Julie Burnell, who passed away last autumn.

As the 13th season concluded and Burnell's passing became part of television history, Vera provided viewers with a rare glimpse into the life behind the camera. The episode showcased the dedication and hard work of those working tirelessly off-screen to craft stories that engage millions. Burnell's legacy will undoubtedly continue influencing TV production for years to come, and her tribute in Vera's finale was a fitting acknowledgment of her profound contributions to the world of television.

Let's look closer into the episode's storyline, highlight Julie Burnell's illustrious career, and explore the tribute that is seamlessly woven into the narrative.

Who was Julie Burnell?

Julie Burnell, a respected figure in the television industry, served as the head of production for drama at ITV Studios. She began her journey as the production executive on the first season of Vera and continued to contribute her expertise to numerous seasons, as well as other ITV dramas such as Lewis, Mr. Selfridge, and Poirot.

Burnell's extensive career also included work on notable shows like Four Lives, Shetland, and Marple. In the most recent episode, a tribute to Julie Burnell was displayed on screen before the credits began to roll. ITV reports that the entire production team wished to honor Burnell's memory. They said,

"Julie was a much loved and brilliant woman. Professionally, she was a leader in her field, and many remember her as a supportive and fair mentor. We all wanted to honour her memory."

Vera's season 13 episode 3; a tribute to Julie Burnell (Image via ITV)

Vera's finale: An emotional resonance with the tribute

Episode 3 of Vera's season 13 not only delved into a complex murder mystery but also served as a platform to honor Julie Burnell's legacy. The central plotline involving the murder of a chip shop owner unfolded into a web of secrets, lies, and familial discord—a signature feature of Vera's storytelling.

DCI Vera Stanhope, played by Brenda Blethyn, along with her team, led by DI Joe Ashworth (David Leon), uncovered an intricate narrative of debts and broken promises, showcasing the depth of storytelling that Burnell was known for.

In an unexpected emotional turn, the episode also addressed personal loss as Joe Ashworth dealt with the admission of his father into hospice. This subplot added a layer of human experience to the crime investigation process, emphasizing the show's ability to balance professional rigor with personal sensitivity. The tribute to Julie Burnell was seamlessly integrated into the fabric of the episode, underscoring the impact she had behind the scenes.

The title card that appeared before the credits rolled served as a reminder of Burnell's contributions, bearing the words, "In Memory of Julie Burnell, 1957–2023." This marked a respectful pause from the intense storytelling to acknowledge the production executive's role in shaping narratives and ensuring the success of the shows she worked on.

Vera's decision to pay tribute to Julie Burnell in the show's finale goes beyond a mere acknowledgment of a colleague's passing. It symbolizes a sense of unity within the television industry, recognizing the collaborative effort that goes into bringing stories to life. As the detective drama bids farewell to its 13th season, it does so not only with a solved murder mystery but with a heartfelt tribute to a woman whose influence will endure in the annals of television history.

In commemorating Burnell, Vera has not only celebrated the life of a remarkable individual but also highlighted the interconnectedness of storytelling, both on and off the screen. As viewers reflect on the season finale, they carry with them not just the resolution of a captivating case but the enduring memory of a production executive whose passion and dedication enriched the world of television.